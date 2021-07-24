India At #TokyoOlympics: Mirabai Chanu Wins India's First Medal At Games
After a dismal showing at the 2016 Rio Olympics, a strong Indian contingent is hoping to have their best ever outing at the delayed 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games. The COVID-19 pandemic resulted in the Tokyo Olympics being postponed from 2020 to 2021. Even though the pandemic has resulted in fewer competitions and caused issues for athletes, India have a good chance of clinching double digit Olympic medals.
The likes of Mirabai Chanu, Bajrang Punia, Vinesh Phogat, PV Sindhu and Amit Phangal are strong medal contenders while the likes of Deepika Kumari, Manu Bhaker, Saurabh Chaudhary and Mary Kom can also deliver on the big day. Follow all the major updates and results from the 2020 Tokyo Olympics at BOOM.
Live Updates
- 24 July 2021 9:58 AM GMT
Sumit Nagal Clinches Historic Win
Sumit Nagal became the first Indian man since Leander Paes to win an Olympics men's singles tennis match after he stunned Uzbekistan's Denis Istomin in the first round. Nagal won the first set 6-4 and led 5-2 in the second set before Istomin fought back to take the match into a third set. Nagal regained his composure to seal a 6-4, (6)6-7, 6-4 win. Nagal will next face World No 2 Daniil Medvedev in the second round.
- 24 July 2021 9:53 AM GMT
Satwiksairaj-Chirag Pair Stun World No 3 Pair In Doubles Badminton
On their Olympic debut, the men's doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty stunned the Chinese Taipei World No 3 pair of Wang Chi-Lin and Lee Yang 21-16, 16-21, 27-25. In the men's singles event, however, B Sai Praneeth lost to Israel's Misha Zilberman.
- 24 July 2021 9:47 AM GMT
Harmanpreet Singh's Brace Helps Men's Hockey Team To Win
Indian vice-captain Harmanpreet Singh scored a brace as India secured a thrilling 3-2 win over New Zealand in the men's hockey pool A clash. India will next take on Australia on Sunday. Meanwhile, the women's team will be in action at 5.30 pm IST when they face The Netherlands.
- 24 July 2021 9:41 AM GMT
Shooters Falter On Day 1
It was not a good day for the Indian shooting contingent. Though much was expected of them, Elavenil Valarivan and Apurvi Chandela failed to make it to the final of the women's 10m air rifle event. In the men's 10m air pistol event, Saurabh Chaudhary made it to the finals whereas Abhishek Verma bowed out in the qualifiers. Chaudhary ended up finishing seventh in the event.
- 24 July 2021 9:37 AM GMT
Mirabai Chanu Wins India's First Medal At Tokyo Olympics
Weightlifter Mirabai Chanu won India's first medal on the first day of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. The 26-year-old from Manipur lifted a combined weight of 202 kg in the women's 49 kg event to win silver.
