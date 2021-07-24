India At #TokyoOlympics: Mirabai Chanu Wins India's First Medal At Games

After a dismal showing at the 2016 Rio Olympics, a strong Indian contingent is hoping to have their best ever outing at the delayed 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games. The COVID-19 pandemic resulted in the Tokyo Olympics being postponed from 2020 to 2021. Even though the pandemic has resulted in fewer competitions and caused issues for athletes, India have a good chance of clinching double digit Olympic medals.

The likes of Mirabai Chanu, Bajrang Punia, Vinesh Phogat, PV Sindhu and Amit Phangal are strong medal contenders while the likes of Deepika Kumari, Manu Bhaker, Saurabh Chaudhary and Mary Kom can also deliver on the big day. Follow all the major updates and results from the 2020 Tokyo Olympics at BOOM.