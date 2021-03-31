Fake KolkataTV Opinion Poll Claims Suvendu Adhikari's Win In Nandigram

A fake opinion poll falsely credited to Bengali news channel Kolkata TV predicting Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Suvendu Adhikari's winning vote share in the Nandigram constituency is viral on social media.

In a news bulletin Kolkata TV debunked the opinion poll that has been misleadingly attributed to the channel.

The opinion poll is viral in the backdrop of the second phase of West Bengal assembly elections that will be held on April 1. The second phase of elections in Bengal will see polling in 30 assembly constituencies across four districts - Bankura, West Midnapore, East Midnapore and South 24 Parganas.



Nandigram, where West Bengal chief minister and Trinamool Congress leader Mamata Banerjee will contest against former aide and now rival Suvendu Adhikari from BJP, will go on polls in the second phase. Political analysts have touted the Nandigram constituency contest as 'Battle Royale', as Banerjee faces Adhikari, her longtime friend turned foe. Both Banerjee and Adhikari were instrumental in swinging the votes of Nandigram that helped them dethrone the Left bastion in 2011 and come to power. In this wake multiple fake surveys and letter are doing the rounds on social media.

The opinion poll features the vote share percentage of all the four candidates contesting from Nandigram. It claims that BJP's Suvendu Adhikari will receive a 48.3 per cent vote as opposed to his chief contender Mamata Banerjee, who will receive a 45.1 per cent vote share. CPI(M)'s Minakshi Mukherjee and Socialist Unity Centre of India's (Communist) Manoj Kumar Das will receive 4.8 per cent and 0.6 per cent vote share respectively. A logo of Kolkata TV can be found on top right.

Netizens have taken a dig at Kolkata TV for accepting Banerjee's defeat and called it a pro-Mamata Banerjee news channel.





This post can be seen here.

"Opinion Poll by Kolkata TV is fake"

In an announcement on the channel Kolkata TV clarified that the opinion poll is fake and has not been conducted by the channel. The news presenter clarified, "There is a special announcement for Kolkata TV viewers. Since yesterday, a fake opinion poll has been circulating on social media, in the name of Kolkata TV. This opinion has been particularly predicting only one constituency - Nandigram. This survey is not Kolkata TV's. We are terming this opinion poll as fake news."

The channel has also stated that it will complain to the Election Commission of India and local authorities against the piece of misinformation.







