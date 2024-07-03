A video of a group of Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) supporters in Arangadi, Kasaragod district, Kerala, celebrating the opening ceremony of a new party office by wearing green jerseys with the name 'Arangadi' on them is being shared on social media with a false claim that they wore Pakistan cricket jerseys.

BOOM reached out to IUML Kasaragod MLA N.A. Nellikkunnu, under whose constituency Arangadi falls, who rejected the claim that the green jerseys are Pakistani cricket jerseys, and clarified that they are IUML Arangadi jerseys.

The viral video is being shared on X with the caption, "Not in Islamabad, Not in Peshawar! In Kasargod, Kerala, Peaceful people are celebrating the opening of the Muslim League office by wearing Pakistan's cricket team jerseys.!!"





FACT-CHECK



BOOM found that the jerseys worn by IUML party workers in the viral video are not Pakistani jerseys, but green jerseys with the text 'Arangadi' and the IUML logo printed on them.

We checked social media handles supporting IUML, and found Arangadi IUML handles that had posted visuals with the same green jerseys worn by IUML supporters during inauguration of the party office.

The same spot where the viral video was shot, outside the newly inaugurated IUML office in Arangadi, can be seen below.







We also found other photos uploaded by the Arangadi Official Instagram handle which show IUML party workers wearing the same green jerseys as in the viral video outside the party office.



The jerseys have 'Arangadi' printed in English and IUML printed on them at the sleeve, along with the logo and emblem (crescent star and moon) of the league printed on the front. The same logo can be seen on "Arangadi_offical_page" profile picture on Instagram.





Meanwhile Pakistan's cricket jersey for the recent T-20 World Cup can be seen below. The insignia on these jerseys are different from the ones seen in the viral video.



.@iShaheenAfridi is the player of the match for his figures of 3️⃣-2️⃣2️⃣ and cameo featuring 2️⃣ sixes #PAKvIRE | #T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/HcBfNZjxYO — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) June 16, 2024





Below is a comparison between a screenshot from the video, a photo posted on an IUML handle and a photo of the Pakistani cricket team's jersey.









Except for the colour, the two jerseys are not similar.









BOOM also reached out to N.A Nellikkunnu, IUML MLA from Kasaragod, under whose constituency Arangadi lies. Nellikkunnu denied the viral claim stating, “IUML party T-shirts were worn during the inauguration of the party office in Arangadi and they are not Pakistan cricket jerseys.”

He further added, “If someone wears green colour T-shirt it does not mean he is supporting Pakistan. And suppose if someone wears blue t-shirt in Pakistan it does not mean he is supporting India.”



