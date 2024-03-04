An old video of Aaj Tak news anchor Chitra Tripathi, has been overlaid with a fake audio to make a false claim that based on a News24 survey, Tripathi is predicting a Congress victory in the upcoming general elections.



BOOM found that the scene viral video is from July 2023, a clip from Tripathi's TV debate show 'Dangal' on Aaj Tak, where she was responding to panelist Manojit Mandal after he alleged that the ethnic violence in Manipur was not covered by the channel. But the audio has been changed and a new one added in a voice that sounds like Tripathi, to make the fake claim. Additionally, we did not find any survey by News 24 predicting a Congress victory in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

The video shows Tripathi cricitising Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and talking about a survey by News 24 that found that more than 80 percent of respondents supported an I.N.D.I.A alliance win in the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections

BOOM has previously debunked several videos of popular TV news anchors, overlaid with misleading and fake audio of them speaking, most likely created with generative AI.

A verified X handle A.K. Stalin @iamAKstalin posted the viral video with a captain in Hindi that translates to, "How is this truth being exposed? It seems that BJP has stopped their payment due to fear of defeat. Is this why the truth is coming out of your mouth? Is it true that NDA is losing?"

(In Hindi - सच्चाई कैसे निकल रही है? लगता है बीजेपी ने हार के डर से इनका पेमेंट रोक दिया है? इस लिए सच्चाई मुंह से निकल रही है? क्या यह सच है की NDA हार रही है?)





In the video Tripathi can be heard saying, "All the surveys being conducted in the country are currently pinching Prime Minister Narendra Modi like arrows. It should also prick because there is not much time left to carry his bag and walk away. The strength of I.N.D.I.A alliance has woken up the BJP and RSS. Amidst this election excitement, News 24 polled the public about the 2024 elections and conducted a survey and asked who seemed to be the dominant alliance between the NDA and the opposition, and more than 80 percent of the people said that it was the opposition alliance. NDA was limited to only 14 percent votes."

Further in the video, Tripathi says, "There is so much uneasiness among BJP leaders due to the survey that their shoulders have dropped. This survey is proof that the people of the country are now fed up with the Prime Minister. Listen to what the Modi government gave to the country, it gave inflation in the name of development, it gave unemployment to the youth in the name of employment, it beat the farmers by promising them double the income. Hundreds of food providers were killed on the streets, women's honor was violated, those who asked questions were made to wear handcuffs. Sold the country to a few rich people. The list of crimes is so long that people have started feeling afraid of this government, that time has finally come. The people of the country now want to fulfill Modi ji's wish of carrying the Jola. India will unite, India will win."

The same video is also being shared on Facebook with the false claim and citing the fake News 24 survey.

FACT-CHECK



BOOM found that the viral video has been overlaid with a fake voice of Aaj Tak anchor Chitra Tripathi citing a fake News 24 survey to predict a Congress victory in the upcoming general election.

We found that the original video is a clip from a July 2023 news debate show 'Dangal' hosted by Tripathi. Upon hearing the original video, we found that she is not talking about any survey or the upcoming election but was responding to panelist Manojit Mandal after accused Aaj Tak of not reporting on the ethnic violence in Manipur.

We can see the same visuals as in the viral video from the 2.06 minutes timestamp in the below video uploaded by Aaj Tak on July 21, 2023.



The fake audio of Tripathi citing a News24 survey to predict a Congress victory in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, has been overlaid on visuals from this video.

Additionally we did not find any such survey published by News 24 talking about how more than 80 percent respondents have said that the Congress-led I.N.D.I.A alliance would be victorious in the upcoming election.

BOOM also spoke to Tripathi who confirmed that it was a fake video. She further posted on X asking for strict action against it.

