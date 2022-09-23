A morphed video of actor Shah Rukh Khan is being shared widely on social media with false claims that he has referred to himself as a Pakistani. In the edited clip that is going viral the actor is seen talking about religion and the minority community in his country and stating that is "a proud Pakistani".

BOOM found that the viral video clip is digitally manipulated by splicing various sections of an interview of the actor that was shot 12 years ago in 2010. The interview was conducted by the channel Zoom and uploaded on their YouTube channel.

In the 14 second-long viral video clip Shah Rukh is heard saying, "...especially in my country which wrongly people feels is Islam is a minority and I am being made to feel very special because of my religion here. I'm Islamic by birth and I believe in Allah and his sayings and I'm very proud to be a Muslim, I'm very proud to be of this religion, I'm proud to be Pakistani."

This video clip is tweeted with the caption, "#ShahRukhKhan says, I am proud to be Muslim & Pakistani!!"

Click here to see the tweet.



Fact Check

In the viral video, actor Shah Rukh Khan can be seen being interviewed by entertainment journalist Omar Qureshi.

Taking a cue from this we ran a search on YouTube using keywords like "Shah Rukh Khan", "Omar Qureshi interview", "a proud Muslim" which led us to a longer version of the viral video uploaded 12 years ago on February 19, 2010 by the channel Zoom.



In the interview we saw Omar Qureshi ask the actor whether he has ever been discriminated on the basis of religion. Shah Rukh Khan while answering this question talked about him being a Muslim, how he feels special because of his religion, the minority status in his country and more. He also mentioned his wife, Gauri Khan, and her practicing Hinduism and how he has also read the Hindu religious texts.

In addition to this, Khan can be heard saying, "I am very proud to be a Muslim. I am very proud to be of this religion. I am very proud to be an Indian" at the 1 minute 8 seconds in mark.

Click here to see the YouTube video.



We identified that in the viral video, the word "Indian" has been edited out and instead the word "Pakistani" has been inserted to make the false allegation about the actor.

When does Shah Rukh Khan mention the word Pakistani in the interview?

Qureshi asked the Bollywood actor about a 2009 incident at Newark airport in the USA where he was detained and questioned for hours by the immigration officials when he was there to shoot his film My Name Is Khan. Click here to read the news reported by The Hindu on August 15, 2009. At 1 minute 39 seconds in the approximately 3 minutes long interview video Khan used the word "Pakistani" when saying, "This was at immigration and was not at the security. The people at immigration were Indians and Pakistanis who knew me. And that point of time, being stalled for a couple of hours was a little irritating because I had to reach somewhere and I was missing that appointment."

The word "Pakistani" seems to be taken from this part and then placed in place of "Indian" as appeared in the viral video.

Thus, it can be concluded that Shah Rukh Khan never called himself "a proud Pakistani."

