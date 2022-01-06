Viral Video Does Not Show Pakistani MP Dancing To Tip Tip Barsa Paani

A video showing a man dancing to bollywood song 'tip tip barsa paani' has been shared by several social media handles as well as media outlets claiming that the man is a member of Pakistan National Assembly Aamir Liaquat Husain. Husain is a member of Pakistan's incumbent Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf party.

BOOM found that the person shown dancing in the viral video is a professional Pakistani dancer and choreographer, and not Husain.

The 59-second-long video shows a man dancing to a Hindi film song at what looks like a wedding ceremony.

Several mainstream media outlets including wire agency Asia News International, News 18 Hindi, ABP Live, Livehindustan, Dainik Jagran, Koimoi among others reported the video as that of a Pakistani MP dancing to the tunes of 'tip tip barsa paani'.



Zee Punjab Haryana Himachal shared the same video from its verified Facebook page with a Hindi caption translating to 'Pakistani MP did a wonderful dance on bollywood song, watch video'.

(Hindi: पाकिस्तान के सांसद ने बॉलीवुड गाने पर किया धांसू डांस, देखें वीडियो)









Other Facebook users shared the video with similar captions.





The video is viral on Twitter too.

Pakistan member of parliament, ladies and gentlemen https://t.co/9XJPalb8zL — Aman Malik (@PatrakaarPopat) January 6, 2022

Fact Check

BOOM went through the replies on the tweet of one Taimoor Zaman who had shared the same video with a caption reading 'Tip Tip Barsa Paani'.

Tip Tip Barsa Paani 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/0IBo4J4oqq — Taimoor Zaman (@taimoorze) January 5, 2022

One of the replies on Zaman's tweet identifies the man seen in the video as Shoaib, a choreographer.

His name is Shoaib and he's a choreographer, in case any one wants to hire him for their wedding — Safia • صفیہ • सफीयह (@_safiamahmood) January 6, 2022

We found another reply to the tweet by Zaman himself where he has shared the link of a Pakistan based Facebook page HS Studio by Bilal Saeed which has the same video uploaded on January 3, 2022 with a caption reading '@shoaibshakoor on Tip tip'.

BOOM found several other videos on the page which has the same person as seen in the viral video.

We also found the same video uploaded on Shakoor's Instagram handle on January 4, 2022.

Who Is Aamir Liaquat Husain?

Aamir Liaquat Husain in a Pakistani politician and a former journalist. Husain had created a buzz on social media in April last year after a video of his 'naagin dance' on a show Jeeway Pakistan had taken the social media with a storm.

Aamir Liaquat is on 🔥🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/r8k72Qvabm — Haqeeqat TV (@Haqeeqat_TV) April 19, 2021

BOOM also compared the photos of Husain and Shakoor. Check it below.







BOOM has also reached out to Shakoor. The report will be updated when we hear from him.