2019 Photo Of Arvind Kejriwal Without Mask Revived With False Claim

Claim

An old photo showing Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal adjusting a mask on the face of a youngster is viral with false captions claiming that he is not following COVID-19 appropriate behavior. CM Kejriwal had tested positive for COVID-19 on January 4, 2022. India has seen a steady rise of COVID-19 cases with fears of a third wave luming. The photo is being shared with the caption, "Three wise men without mask teaching a young boy how to wear a mask!"

Fact

BOOM found that the viral photo is from November 1, 2019, when Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal along with Deputy Delhi Chief Minister Manish Sisodia had distributed masks among school students as part of a state government initiative to protect them from air pollution. A simple reverse image search led us to several news reports with the viral photo. BOOM had previously debunked the same photo when it was being shared with the false claim in April 2021 during the COVID-19 second wave surge in India.