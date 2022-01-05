No News Found

2019 Photo Of Arvind Kejriwal Without Mask Revived With False Claim

BOOM found that the Delhi Chief Minister was distributing masks to school children as part of the government's initiative to protect them from air pollution back in November 2019.

By - Anmol Alphonso
  |  5 Jan 2022 9:25 AM GMT

Claim

An old photo showing Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal adjusting a mask on the face of a youngster is viral with false captions claiming that he is not following COVID-19 appropriate behavior. CM Kejriwal had tested positive for COVID-19 on January 4, 2022. India has seen a steady rise of COVID-19 cases with fears of a third wave luming. The photo is being shared with the caption, "Three wise men without mask teaching a young boy how to wear a mask!"

Fact

BOOM found that the viral photo is from November 1, 2019, when Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal along with Deputy Delhi Chief Minister Manish Sisodia had distributed masks among school students as part of a state government initiative to protect them from air pollution. A simple reverse image search led us to several news reports with the viral photo. BOOM had previously debunked the same photo when it was being shared with the false claim in April 2021 during the COVID-19 second wave surge in India.

Claim :   Photo shows Arvind Kejriwal putting a mask on a childs face but is not wearing one himself during the COVID-19 pandemic
Claimed By :  Social Media
Fact Check :  False
fake news FACT-CHECK Arvind Kejriwal Aam Aadmi Party delhi COVID-19 Delhi third wave Face Mask Manish Sisodia omicron 
