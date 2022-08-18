A viral post claiming R Madhavan sold his house to fund his recent movie 'Rocketry,' is false and has been rubbished by the actor himself.

The movie is the directorial debut of Madhavan and is based on former ISRO scientist Nambi Narayanan, with the actor himself playing the lead role. The movie hit theatres in July this year and did not see great success at the box office.

The viral post which is a screenshot of a LinkedIn post says, "Madhavan lost his house to fund Rocketry and directed this movie when the original director had opted out due to prior commitments. On another note, his son Vedaant, is winning medals for the nation in swimming."

The actor took to Twitter to debunk the viral claim and said he did not lose his house or any assets and that the profit he has made from the movie will ensure he pays a good amount as tax.

FACT CHECK

BOOM found that the claim that Madhavan lost his house is false and the actor himself denied it from his official Twitter handle.

The actor sharing a tweet with the false claim asked the person to not patronise his sacrifice and clarified that he is still living in the same house. "Pls don't over patronize my sacrifice. I did not lose my house or anything. In fact all involved in Rocketry will be very proudly paying heavy Income Tax this year. Gods grace. We all made very good and proud profits. I still love and live in my house."

Oh Yaar. Pls don't over patronize my sacrifice. I did not lose my house or anything. In fact all involved in Rocketry will be very proudly paying heavy Income Tax this year. Gods grace 😃😃🙏🙏🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳We all made very good and proud profits. I still love and live in my house .🚀❤️ https://t.co/5L0h4iBert — Ranganathan Madhavan (@ActorMadhavan) August 17, 2022

Additionally we looked for news reports about Madhavan having sold his house or losing it to fund the film and did not find any such story.

A search for the movie's director quitting while the making was underway led us to stories from 2019 about director Anant Mahadevan leaving the movie. An India Today story from January 21, 2019, said, Madhavan released a statement said, "...Anant Mahadevan has opted out of the project due to 'unavoidable circumstances'. Anant Mahadevan is an extremely talented filmmaker. However, owing to unavoidable circumstances and certain pressing commitments he could no longer direct 'Rocketry - The Nambi Effect."



The part in the claim about Madhavan's son Vedaant being an ace swimmer is true. According to the Indian Express, Vedaant won a gold in the men's 800m freestyle and a silver in the 1500m freestyle event at the Danish Open in Copenhagen held in April 2022.