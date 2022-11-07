A doctored video showing Indian and Pakistani fans dancing to the song Jai Jai Shri Ram outside the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) is circulating on social media with false claims.

The video shows visuals of people wearing Indian and Pakistani cricket jerseys, waving flags of the two countries and breaking into impromptu dance moves; the original audio has been overlaid with the song of 'Bharat ka bacha bacha Jai Jai Shri Ram bolega'.

BOOM found the video with its original audio, the popular Punjabi number, Ishq Tera Tadpave sung by Sukhbir.

India outplayed Pakistan by 4 wickets at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on October 23, 2022, during its first match of the 2022 ICC Men's T20 World Cup.

The edited video was shared on Instagram on November 4, 2022, with the caption, "Bharat Ka bacha bacha Jai Jai shri ram bolega", which translates to "Everybody, including kids, in India will chant Jai Jai Shri Ram." The video has been edited to also include texts "The unity at MCG" and "Jay Jay Shree Ram" . The edited video received more than 36000 likes at the time of writing this article.





Fact Check

BOOM ran a keyword search on YouTube and found several videos of fans dancing before the India vs Pakistan match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on October 23, 2022.

Upon further searches we found the same viral video uploaded by a user as a YouTube shorts.

In the original video Sukhbir's Taare Gin Gin can be heard in the background. The text "The unity at MCG" can also be seen in the video. A comparison of the two is given below.





See the video here.





We also found reports on videos of fans dancing outside the stadium ahead of the match between India and Pakistan at the MCG. Read one such report here.

The same viral video, with its original audio, was tweeted by the handle @enthahotness. Upon closely observing, BOOM found a TikTok user's name on the video.

I will forever be jealous of the people who got to be at this match and the afterparty. pic.twitter.com/N49DxZeEQ0 — entha🍤 (@enthahotness) October 25, 2022

We then accessed the original video uploaded by the user, Shanail Malik on TikTok. BOOM then reached out to Shanail Malik, who confirmed that the video was shot by him on October 23, between the entrance gates of MCG and Sukhbir's Ishq Tera Tadpave was playing in the background. Malik told BOOM, "It was recorded on October 23 during the India Vs Pakistan T20 World Cup match. Sukhbir's Ishq Tera Tadpave was being played. The video was originally uploaded on my TikTok account and has got 3.1 million views now."

