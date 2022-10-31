A screenshot of tweet from a verified Twitter account that changed its display name to 'Donald J. Trump', is being shared online with misleading claims that the former US President who was deplatformed has returned to Twitter after Elon Musk took over.

The handle changed its display name to 'Donald J. Trump', and put on Trump's display picture that he uses across his social media handles.

This step was likely taken as Elon Musk took ownership of Twitter last Friday, promising to unfreeze accounts that had been blocked in perpetuity under the previous management as he indicated that all ideologies and voices would have a place to express themselves on Twitter run by him. In May, he pledged to restore Trump's account if the sale of Twitter went through.

The tweet can be seen below. An archive can be found here.

Donald Trump is back on Twitter.

After owning of Twitter by Elon Musk , He has been permitted to be back on Twitter. pic.twitter.com/A32EwW0ToU — Neamat Sedaqat (@Er_Sedaqat) October 29, 2022

Trump's account was suspended from Twitter and several social media platform like Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and Snapchat after the insurrection on the US Capitol on January 6, 2021, after several of his tweets were believed to egg the protestors on.

This screenshot is from an account that does not belong to Trump. Trump's Twitter account had the handle '@realDonaldTrump'.













Currently, the account still has the name, it remains verified and the handle. But it does not have the image. The account describes itself as one that trolls and parodies.





Snapshot of the account

As of today, Trump's official account still remains suspended.

Trump's account remains suspended





It remains unclear when Trump's account will be restored. Musk has said that under him, Twitter will form a content moderation committee representing all viewpoints, after which calls on restoring these suspended accounts will be taken.

Musk is also reportedly firing employees from Twitter to the tune of 25% of the workforce as well as considering rolling out a program that makes people pay $20 a month for a basket of services including verification.

