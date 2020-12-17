Farmers' Protests: 2017 Clip Of BJP Workers Thrashed In Darjeeling Revived

The clip is being falsely shared as BJP workers thrashed in the backdrop of the ongoing farmers' protests.
By - Anmol Alphonso
Loading...
  |  17 Dec 2020 7:50 AM GMT

Claim

"Public anger at BJP leaders, now wake up blind devotees or time will definitely wake you up. BJP's truth…" (In Hindi - BJP के नेताओं पर जनता का आक्रोश अब तो जाग जाओ अंधभक्तों वरना समय तुम्हें ज़रूर जगा देगा। भाजपा के अच…)

Fact

BOOM found that the incident is from the 2017 Gorkhaland protests when local groups opposed BJP’s Bengal president Dilip Ghosh visit to Darjeeling. The video has been revived in the backdrop of the ongoing farmers' protests at the borders of Delhi against the Central government's farm bills. BJP workers accompanying Ghosh were roughed by local Gorkha groups after forcing him to cancel his public address. The clip was earlier viral in 2019, before the elections with a false claim that BJP members seeking votes were beaten up.

To Read Full Story, click here
Claim Review :   Recent clip shows BJP leaders beaten during Farmers Protests
Claimed By :  Facebook Posts
Fact Check :  False
Fake News FactCheck West Bengal BJP BJP workers beaten Farm bills Farmers protests Dilip Gosh West Bengal BJP Facebook Post darjeeling Kisaan Aandolan Farmers Protests 2020 Delhi BJP leaders beaten 
Show Full Article
Next Story