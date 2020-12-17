Farmers' Protests: 2017 Clip Of BJP Workers Thrashed In Darjeeling Revived

Claim

"Public anger at BJP leaders, now wake up blind devotees or time will definitely wake you up. BJP's truth…" (In Hindi - BJP के नेताओं पर जनता का आक्रोश अब तो जाग जाओ अंधभक्तों वरना समय तुम्हें ज़रूर जगा देगा। भाजपा के अच…)

Fact

BOOM found that the incident is from the 2017 Gorkhaland protests when local groups opposed BJP’s Bengal president Dilip Ghosh visit to Darjeeling. The video has been revived in the backdrop of the ongoing farmers' protests at the borders of Delhi against the Central government's farm bills. BJP workers accompanying Ghosh were roughed by local Gorkha groups after forcing him to cancel his public address. The clip was earlier viral in 2019, before the elections with a false claim that BJP members seeking votes were beaten up.