Ad Shared With False Claim That Rajasthan Govt Allotted 100 Cr To One Dargah

A screenshot of an advertisement in a newspaper thanking Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot for including Tanha peer dargah in the religious tourism circuit and allocating Rs. 100 crores for the project is being shared with the false claim that the entire corpus is being spent on one dargah.

BOOM found that the claim is false and that the Rajasthan government in the 2021-22 budget has allocated Rs.100 crores for developing a religious circuit by connecting places of worship of four faiths that are - Sikhs, Jains, Hindus, and Muslims.

A screenshot of the ad is being shared with the claim which when translated reads, "We Hindus are adding money from house to house for the Ram temple. And on the other hand, the Rajasthan government gave 100 crores rupees for one dargah. Later, the blessings of Hindus destruction will be sought in this dargah."





Viral on Facebook

On searching with the same caption, we found that the newspaper screenshot is being shared with the false claim





FACT-CHECK

BOOM found that the Rajasthan government in the 2021-22 budget has allocated Rs.100 crores for developing a religious circuit by connecting places of worship of Sikhs, Jains, Hindus, and Muslims. The budget clearly mentions religious places from all four religions and not only to a particular dargah or religion.

On viewing the Budget document at point number 213 on page 74 and 75, it clearly states that Rs 100 crore had been allocated to the Religious Tourism Circuit project, which aims to connect major religious places of worship of all faiths.

Among the list of places Tanha peer dargah is also mentioned that is in the ad, with several other prominent places of worship of Sikh, Jains, Hindus and Muslims as marked in red.





Additionally, we found that the advertisement in the viral screenshot was carried on March 12, 2021, edition of Rajasthan Patrika.









The Economic Times on February 25, 2021, had also reported that Rs 100 crore had been allotted to develop religious tourism circuits in Rajasthan. The false claim was previously debunked by Factly.

