No, This Is Not Aryan Khan Filmed Urinating In An Airport

A shocking video showing an inebriated youth publicly urinating on a carpet at an airport terminal, is viral on social with captions falsely claiming that the man is Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan.

BOOM found that the claims with the viral video is false and the man seen in the video is Canadian actor Bronson Pelletier. The incident was reported in 2013.

Also read From West Bengal Polls To Olympics: Top Fake News Of 2021

Aryan Khan had been in news last year when he was arrested by anti-drug agency Narcotics Control Bureau on October 3, 2021 following a late-night raid on a cruise ship that was en route to Goa. Along with Khan, seven others including Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha were also arrested by the NCB

The drugs bust on the cruise ship led to the recovery of 13 grams of cocaine, 5 grams of MD (mephedrone), 21 grams of charas (small quantity), 22 pills of MDMA (ecstasy) (intermediate quantity), and Rs 1,33,000 from the accused at International Cruise Terminal, Mumbai. Khan was granted bail on October 28, 2021.

The viral video shows a seemingly inebriated person in an airport terminal being confronted by airport staff. Moments later, the man starts urinating in the lounge area before a security personnel pins him to the ground.

A Facebook post sharing the video wrote 'Aryan Khan at us airport . Shahrukh Khan launched Anti drug Movement from USA'.

BOOM has not included the video due its explicit nature.







The same video has been shared with Hindi caption translating to 'Aryan Khan at an airport in the US. Shah Rukh Khan's son is ruining the name of this country as well as his father in foreign countries. Shame on such youngsters. Sharing it on groups hoping that the coming generation will learn a lesson from it'.

(Hindi: *आर्यन खान अमेरिका के एयरपोर्ट पर शाहरुख खान के बेटे विदेशों में बाप और देश का नाम डूबा रहें हैं लानत है ऐसे लोगों पर अच्छी पोस्ट है आशा है भविष्य में नौजवान पीढ़ी शिक्षा लेगी अतः ग्रुप में भेज रहे हैं'.





BOOM also received the video on its helpline number.





Click here and here to view the video.



Also read Video Of Man Kidnapping A Toddler Inside Travel Bag Is Dramatised

Fact Check

BOOM did a reverse image search on a screenshot from the viral video and found news articles from 2013 reporting on the incident.

A TMZ report published on February 22, 2013 identifies the man in the viral video as 'Twilight' Actor Bronson Pelletier. The headline of the article says 'TWILIGHT' ACTOR PUNISHED For Peeing In Airport'.





The article also includes the video which is now being shared with a false claim.

We also found a report published in Daily Mail on January 3, 2013 reporting the same incident.

The article stated that a footage shows seemingly heavily inebriated Pelletier stumbling around Los Angeles airport, as a security personnel tries to make him sit. The article further stated that the actor was charged with one count of being drunk in public following the incident.

Also read 2018 Video Of BJP Leader Assaulting Differently-Abled Man Revived

According to reports, the incident was from December 2012 when Pelletier was initially 'thrown off his flight for causing a disturbance on board and being considered too intoxicated to fly'. The actor was later sentenced to two years probation.

Also read CCTV Footage Of Girl Being Stabbed Shared With False Communal Claim