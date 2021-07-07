1998 Venezuela Hostage Video Revived With False ISIS Claim

A 1998 hostage video has resurfaced falsely claiming that an ISIS terrorist was shot dead by a sniper in Spain.
By - Anmol Alphonso
  |  7 July 2021 7:42 AM GMT

Claim

"ISIS terrorist with kidnapped woman shot dead by Spain police sharp shooters... What a shot in fraction of second. amazing to watch"

Fact

BOOM debunked the same video in June 2017 when it was being shared with the same false claim. The video pre-dates the formation of terrorist group Islamic State. We traced the video to Associated Press' archive, which detailed that it was an incident of a botched armed robbery at a bakery which turned into a tense seven-hour hostage crisis. The incident had taken place on April 5, 1998, in the Cua district of Caracas, Venezuela. The suspect Hector Duarte Bahamonte had resisted local police's attempts to mediate a peaceful ending and after a seven-hour standoff, that ended with a single-bullet to Bahamonte's face. Nancy Lopez who was taken hostage survived unhurt but was visibly shaken by her ordeal reported AP. Click on the link below to read the full fact check.

Claim Review :   Video shows ISIS terrorist shot dead by a police sharp shooter in Spain.
Claimed By :  Social Media
Fact Check :  False
