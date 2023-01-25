A four-year old video showing a group of women coming out of a movie theater criticising the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer 'Zero', is being peddled as moviegoers giving negative reviews to the actor's latest release 'Pathaan'.

Pathaan starring Khan and Deepika Padukone released on January 25, 2023, amid boycott calls from right-wing groups protesting online and offline against the movie. Despite the boycott calls the movie has seen reported massive advance ticket sales.

In the viral video, a group of women talking about their experience watching a movie and terming it one of 'the worst movies' of Khan. The video was tweeted by the Twitter handle '@rose_k01' with the caption, "Public Review of Pathaan - "Pathetic Movie, SRK's worst movie""

BOOM has previously debunked misinformation tweeted by the handle '@rose_k01'. The tweet was later deleted by the handle.





Click here to view

The video is being shared on Twitter widely with the false claim.













FACT-CHECK

BOOM found that the viral video is from 2018 showing moviegoers criticising the movie 'Zero' which starred Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma in lead roles.

The replies to the tweet made it clear that the video is old thus making the claim misleading.



Thank you for your valuable time for spread negativity pic.twitter.com/5NQlkmWtIw — Davy Jones (@theEMPEROR900) January 25, 2023

Taking a hint from this, we found the original video posted by the YouTube channel FilmiFever on December 21, 2018. From the 2.34 minutes timestamp we can see the same sequence of events as in the viral video. The women in this video match with the ones in the viral video.







Click here to view

Zero is a 2018 Bollywood romantic comedy movie that was released on December 21, 2018, and received mixed reviews from critics.

BOOM has previously debunked several pieces of misinformation being shared on social media around Pathaan in the run-up to its release.



