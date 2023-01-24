SRK's 'Pathaan' Sees Massive Advance Ticket Sales Despite Calls For Boycott
With Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone starrer 'Pathaan' set to release on Wednesday, advance tickets have reportedly seen massive sales.
BookMyShow COO Ashish Saksena said on Monday that the film had already sold 400,000 tickets in advance sales in 36 hours.
Saxena was quoted by The Indian Express as saying, "After a long 4-year wait, superstar Shah Rukh Khan is all set for an electrifying comeback with Pathaan jet-setting on advance sales. The much-awaited action-thriller has already crossed 400,000 tickets in advance sales on BookMyShow in less than 36 hours of tickets going live on the platform."
During a question and answer session with Khan on Twitter, a fan even asked the film star to buy them tickets saying the ticket booking platform BookMyShow had crashed.
Khan responded saying, "Nahi tickets toh u will have to buy yourself…crash or no crash…." The fan later said they were joking and had bought the tickets already.
This comes despite social media trends that called for the boycott of the film months before its release.
In December 2022 the trend resurfaced when the song 'Besharam Rang' from 'Pathaan' faced criticism because Padukone was wearing a saffron bikini.
#BoycottPathaan began trending on Twitter again this week as the film is set to release on January 25.
