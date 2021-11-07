Old Video Of Fireworks' Simulation Revived As Japan

Claim

A simulation video has resurfaced on social media with false claims that it shows a real display of fireworks at Mount Fuji, Japan. The video, which was earlier debunked by BOOM, was shared on Facebook with a caption, "1 min, 45 seconds of fireworks in Japan - at Mount Fuji. This show is the first of its kind in the world (spherical pyrotechnics). Worth seeing. one of the World's best fireworks display . Happy Deepavali!" The same video was sent to BOOM's helpline number for verification.

Fact

BOOM had debunked the video in 2019 when it was viral with false claims that it shows real fireworks at display in Mumbai's Borivali. We had then run a keywords search on YouTube and found the same video uploaded on YouTube in January, 2013 with a title, "New Years 2013 - Synchronized Epic Music (Heart of Courage) - FWSim Fireworks Display - HD". When we looked up FWSim on the internet, we found that it is a fireworks simulator website where subscribers can create their videos of fireworks through the software.