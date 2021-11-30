Photo Of Actress Urfi Javed Viral Falsely Linking Her To Javed Akhtar

A photo of former Big Boss OTT contestant Urfi Javed in a black dress inspired by American model Kendall Jenner's outfit is being shared with a false claim that she is lyricist Javed Akhtar's granddaughter.

The photo is being shared with sexist and bigoted posts targeting the Muslim community. Lyricist Javed Akhtar is a frequent target of right wing users for his remarks criticising Hindutva.



"Javed Akhtar's granddaughter changed the design of the burqa and wore it in such a way that Allah is happy and the neighbourhood is also happy," one of the Facebook posts in Hindi says.

(In Hindi - जावेद अख्तर के पोती ने बुर्के का डिज़ाइन बदल कर कुछ इस तरह पहना कि अल्लाह भी खुश और मोहल्ला भी खुश)









FACT-CHECK

BOOM found that the woman in the viral photo is a former Big Boss contestant Urfi Javed and not Javed Akhtar's granddaughter.



Other photos of the actress have previously also gone viral with the same false claim that she is related to Akhtar. BOOM had debunked another video of the actress posing for photos in another outfit which was shared with the same false claim in September 2021.

At that time, BOOM had spoken to Akhtar's wife, actor Shabana Azmi who had rubbished the claim and said that Urfi Javed is not related to the family.

On running a reverse image search with the black cut out dress photo of Urfi Javed, we found similar photos of hers in the same dress with entertainment reports on her dress and the social media reaction to it.

Javed was snapped over the weekend wearing the dress and was trolled because of it, reported Mid Miday on November 17, 2021.







Additionally, we also found Urfi Javed had posted photos of hers in the same black dress on her official Instagram account on November 15, 2021.





Urfi Javed has also rubbished the false claims that she is the granddaughter of Javed Akhtar reported Hindustan Times on September 10, 2021.

Shakya Akhtar and Akira Akhtar are daughters of Javed Akhtar's son Farhan Akhtar. On September 16, 2019, Farhan Akhtar shared a photo of his daughters with Javed Akhtar on his Instagram with a caption, " Dada time".







