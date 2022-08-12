This Video Does Not Show Aamir Khan Admitting 'Laal Singh Chaddha' Is A Flop

A cropped video of Aamir Khan speaking about majority of people not liking his movie 'Thugs Of Hindostan', in November 2018, is being shared online falsely claiming the actor admitted his latest film 'Laal Singh Chaddha' is a flop.



BOOM found that the claim is false as the viral video is from 2018 and Khan was not talking about 'Laal Singh Chaddha' in the viral video.



Directed by Advait Chandan, Laal Singh Chaddha released on August 11, 2022, and stars Khan, Kareena Kapoor and Naga Chaitanya. The film is an adaptation of the 1994 Hollywood classic Forrest Gump starring Tom Hanks.

The movie has faced growing calls to boycott it from the right-wing in India. Some right-wing Twitter users have been sharing a 2015 interview by Khan in which he said that his ex-wife Kiran Rao suggested they move countries because of "growing intolerance" in India, while some others have been calling him 'anti-Hindu'. Khan responded to the social media hashtags on boycotting the movie stating that he wants to apologise to anyone who he might have hurt with his actions, and that he still hoped the movie reaches a large audience.

The 26 seconds video shows Khan speaking in Hindi to the press and can be seen saying, "we tried our very best. We didn't spare any effort but somewhere we have gone wrong. There are some people who liked the film. And we would like to thank them...and we are happy that some people like it. But they are a very small minority. Majority of people didn't like our film. And we realize it. So somewhere we have gone wrong. And I take full responsibility for that."

The video is being circulated widely on Facebook with a claim in Hindi which translates to, "Congratulations. #Laal Singh Chaddha movie proved to be a flop. Now even Aamir Khan has accepted it." Original text in Hindi: बधाई हो #लाल सिंह चड्डा फिल्म फ्लॉप साबित हुई। अब तो आमिर खान ने भी स्वीकार कर लिया।) Watch the video here and here.





Fact Check

We ran a keyword search using 'Aamir Khan apologizes for film' on YouTube and found that the viral video is not recent.

We found a video uploaded by entertainment channel ZOOM on YouTube on November 27, 2018 titled, "Aamir Khan APOLOGIZES & shares story behind failure of 'Thugs of Hindostan'

We also found an extended version of the same viral video by Hindi Rush that was uploaded on November 27, 2018.

According to a NDTV report dated November 27, 2018, Thugs of Hinduston is a 2018 film released on November 8 but failed to impress audiences. Speaking at the Cinestaan India's Storytellers Contest, Khan accepted full responsibility of the film why it was disliked by moviegoers. The same interview was uploaded by NDTV and Lokmat on November 26 and November 27 in 2018. Read Indian Express' report here. Directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya, Thugs of Hindustan starred Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and Katrina Kaif.

