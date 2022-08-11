Video Of BJP Workers Hoisting Party Flag With National Anthem Is Old

An old video from Madhya Pradesh showing a bunch of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers hoisting the party flag while the national anthem was played, is doing rounds of social media as a recent incident.

BOOM found that the incident is not recent and the video is present online since 2018.

Ahead of the 75th anniversary of India's independence, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the "Har Ghar Tiranga" campaign and urged all the citizens to hoist or display the national flag in their homes between 13th and 15th August. The BJP-led central government has taken several steps and tied up with various e-commerce websites to ensure the supply of flags across the country. The video is circulating against this backdrop.

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) MLA from Bihar Dr. Anil Kumar Sahani posted the video with a caption saying, "The national anthem plays with the BJP flag or the tricolour flag".

(Original Text in Hindi: राष्ट्रगान के साथ भाजपा का झंडा फहराते है या तिरंगा झंडा #जागिये_चौकीदार)





Another Facebook user captioned the video saying, "Insulted the tricolour by selling it and now the national anthem is being insulted. There is neither a religious flag nor any party flag above the tricolour. Look at the flag that is present instead of the tricolor".





Fact Check

BOOM performed a Hindi keyword search for "BJP flag National Anthem" on Twitter and found a tweet from May 14, 2018 carrying the same video

A journalist named Dinesh Shukla tweeted the video and wrote, "As a part of the Chalo Panchayat campaign in MP, Shivraj Singh Chouhan hoisted the BJP flag in village Khajua near Khajuraho and the national anthem was sung...Will now the BJP flag be hoisted in the country instead of the tricolour and the national anthem will be played?"

(Original Text in Hindi: एमपी में चलो पंचायत अभियान के तहत खजुराहो के पास ग्राम खजुआ में Shivraj Singh Chouhan ने बीजेपी का झंडा वंदन किया और राष्ट्रगान गाया गया...क्या अब तिरंगे की जगह बीजेपी के झंडे को देश में फहराया जाएगा और राष्ट्रगान होगा?)

We also found a Patrika report carrying a screenshot from the viral video published on May 16, 2018.

Patrika Report From 2018

The report stated that the video is said to be recorded on May 14, 2018 when Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan reached Khajuwa village of Chhatarpur's Rajnagar Panchayat to attend the program "Chalo Panchayat Ki Aur". The BJP flag was hoisted during the event and the national anthem was sung.



The same incident was reported on a local news outlet named Bhopal Samachar at that time.

