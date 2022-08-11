Video Of Fake Doctors Racket Busted In West Bengal In 2017 Shared As Recent

A video of a NDTV news bulletin about a fake doctors racket in Kolkata that was busted in 2017, has been shared on social media as a recent incident.



BOOM found that the report is over 5 years old and no such racket of fake doctors was reported recently in West Bengal.

The 1-minutes 48 seconds video has been shared widely on Facebook shows a news bulletin by NDTV with reports of a few doctors with forged degree held in districts in West Bengal including the capital. Also Read: Old Photo Of 'Nitish Sabke Hai' Poster Outside JD(U) Office Shared As Recent The video is being shared on social media with text that claims, "560 fake medical degree sold in Kolkata, fake doctors arrested from the top hospital of Kolkata, out of 560 fake doctors, 1 doctor got president award recently. Only god can save us." View two Facebook posts here and here.





Also Read: Video Of TMC-BJP Clash In Bengal Falsely Linked To Bihar Political Crisis Fact Check BOOM ran a keyword search with "Kolkata fake doctor" for NDTV's channel YouTube and found the same video was uploaded on June 9, 2017. The report is headlined as, "6 Fake Doctors Arrested In Bengal In A Month, 3 From Top Kolkata Hospitals ".