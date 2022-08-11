Video Of Fake Doctors Racket Busted In West Bengal In 2017 Shared As Recent
BOOM found that the racket of doctors with forged degree holders was busted in June, 2017.
A video of a NDTV news bulletin about a fake doctors racket in Kolkata that was busted in 2017, has been shared on social media as a recent incident.
BOOM found that the report is over 5 years old and no such racket of fake doctors was reported recently in West Bengal.
The 1-minutes 48 seconds video has been shared widely on Facebook shows a news bulletin by NDTV with reports of a few doctors with forged degree held in districts in West Bengal including the capital.
The video is being shared on social media with text that claims, "560 fake medical degree sold in Kolkata, fake doctors arrested from the top hospital of Kolkata, out of 560 fake doctors, 1 doctor got president award recently. Only god can save us."
Viral on Twitter
With same caption the video was also shared on Twitter. Watch the video here.
560 fake medical degree sold in Kolkata, fake doctors arrested from the top hospital of Kolkata, out of 560 fake doctors, 1 doctor got president award recently.— SURULIVEL K (@SURULIVEL1971) August 2, 2022
Only god can save us. pic.twitter.com/ThtxXXmyJY
Fact Check
BOOM ran a keyword search with "Kolkata fake doctor" for NDTV's channel YouTube and found the same video was uploaded on June 9, 2017.
The report is headlined as, "6 Fake Doctors Arrested In Bengal In A Month, 3 From Top Kolkata Hospitals ".
BOOM ran further search on Google and founds several news reports on it.
NDTV reported that, six fake doctors were arrested in West Bengal since May to June in 2017. One more person was arrested for selling fake MBBS certificates. And large quantities of fake medicines too had been seized in Hooghly district.
A doctor named Subhendu Bhattacharya who allegedly received an award from President Pranab Mukherjee was also arrested that time by Howrah Police in connection with fake doctors racket. The accused had been under the CID scanner for a while, the Indian Express reported on June 3, 2017.
Read the News 18's report on the same.
Claim : Video claims 560 fake doctors arrested from top hospitals in Kolkata
Claimed By : Facebook Posts & Twitter Users
Fact Check : Misleading
