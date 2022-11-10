A video of Drake performing Lata Mangeshkar's famous song 'Didi Tera Dewar Deewana' from the movie Hum Aapke Hain Koun...! has gone viral online.

BOOM found that the video from August 2022 has been edited and a track from the popular Bollywood song has been mixed and added to this video of Drake. In the original video, Drake is performing his song 'The Motto' with rapper Lil Wayne. The two were seen performing together on 6 August, 2022 at the Ovo Fest held in Toronto, Canada.

The viral video, uploaded by an Instagram user Chirag Gandhi, who goes by the handle @dj_releast, went viral recently.





As this article is being written, the video has 2.3 million views on Instagram and 1.4 million views on TikTok.

Several news outlets, including NDTV, have also carried the news.









Outlets such as Outlook, Times Now, and The Economic Times have carried the video while doubting its authenticity.





FACT CHECK

BOOM found that the video has been edited and the original video does not include the 'Didi Tera Dewar Deewana' track.

Taking a cue from the visuals, we performed a keyword search including "drake" and "lil wayne" on YouTube. There, we found a channel that had uploaded an extended video of this performance. According to the description of the video, the duo performed at the Ovo Fest 2022 in Toronto on 6 August, 2022. The same is confirmed by Ovo Fest's official Twitter page.





After confirming this, we searched for the Drake and Lil Wayne's full performance on YouTube, and found two original videos from the concert. The beginning of both these videos bear a visual resemblance to the viral video, but the song playing in the background is different.

In the video below, Drake and Lil Wayne can be seen performing the same song from a different angle at the 1:17:02 mark.

BOOM was able to confirm through these visuals that the song playing in the background was 'The Motto', sung by Drake and Lil Wayne, and not 'Didi Tera Dewar Deewana'.

A comparison between the two videos where Drake is bending down can be seen here, proving that they are from the same sequence of the performance:





BOOM has also reached out to Chirag Gandhi, the user who uploaded the edited video.

We also found that Chirag Gandhi has mixed the two songs before.

