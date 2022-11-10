A morphed photo of Alia Bhatt with the claim that she is holding her newborn baby is going viral online. BOOM found that the photo originally belongs to Ali Maffucci, an author based in Jersey City, United States.

Alia Bhatt gave birth to her first child, a baby girl, in the early hours of November 6, 2022. Announcing the birth of her daughter on Instagram, she called herself and her husband Ranbir Kapoor "blessed and obsessed parents."







Following this announcement, a morphed photo of Bhatt with a baby has been circulating on Facebook, where the actor is seen holding a newborn besides her in what is presumably a hospital bed.

The photo is being shared with the caption, "Congratulations Alia Bhatt ❤️Bless with baby girl👶"





FACT-CHECK

BOOM found that the photo is morphed by running a reverse image search on TinEye. The results directed us to a motherhood and lifestyle blog by author Ali Maffucci called 'inspiralized'. Maffucci has traced the journey of her pregnancy and motherhood on this website, and even shared a photo of herself with her newborn twins, Rio and Sol.





This same photo has been cropped to remove one of Maffucci's babies and has been superimposed with Bhatt's face. The baby Alia Bhatt is holding in her photo is identical to the baby on Maffucci's left side. Even the clothes that Maffucci and Bhatt are wearing are exactly the same.

A side by side comparison of the two photos can be seen here.









While this article is being written, neither Alia Bhatt nor Ranbir Kapoor have released any official photos of their newborn baby.



