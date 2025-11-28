Deepfake Videos Falsely Claim Sonam Wangchuk Has Died In Police Custody

An X user shared four viral videos recently that fabricated announcements by India’s Army Chief and prominent news outlets, falsely claiming that Ladakh climate activist Sonam Wangchuk had died in police custody.

BOOM found that all four clips are deepfakes, with no credible reports or official statements indicating that Wangchuk has passed away. Furthermore, Wangchuk's wife Gitanjali J Angmo told BOOM that she personally met him on November 28, 2025, after the videos went viral, and confirmed that he is safe.

The four videos also fit a growing pattern of AI-generated misinformation impersonating Indian defence officials and journalists. BOOM has previously debunked several such deepfakes circulating after recent political and security developments.





The Claim

The X user (@Mushk_0) posted four videos claiming:

1. Indian Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi had announced Wangchuk’s death and offered condolences to his family.

(Archived here)

2. Three additional clips showed Firstpost’s Palki Sharma, NDTV’s Shiv Aroor, and an India Today presenter reporting that Wangchuk had died in police custody.

(Archived here, here and here)

The posts alleged that media outlets and the Army Chief had confirmed his death, and that authorities were suppressing the information.

What We Found

BOOM found that the four viral videos are digitally manipulated deepfakes created using AI-generated audio and altered visuals. There are no verified reports, media statements, or official communications confirming Wangchuk’s death.