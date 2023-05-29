Four unrelated visuals from different parts of the world are being shared as Chennai Super King fans showing their support for the team ahead of the IPL final against Gujarat Titans.

The match between CSK and GT was originally scheduled for Sunday, May 28. However, due to heavy rains at the venue in Ahmedabad, it has been shifted to the reserve day, May 29. If the rains persist, GT, who are currently leading the scoreboard, will automatically win the trophy.

Amid this, some visuals purporting to show CSK supporters storming the streets and chanting the team's name in the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad to support the team are going viral. One photo is being shared with the caption, "Chennai Super Kings fans are crazy on a whole new level at Ahmedabad.#CSKvGT #IPL2023Final"













Another video shows the inside of a stadium to claim that CSK fans are cheering for the team. It is shared with the caption, "Narendra Modi stadium is all set to host IPL 2023 Final tomorrow. Unreal craze of MS Dhoni in the stadium today before the match."













The third photos shows a huge crowd wearing yellow jerseys on the streets. It is captioned, "Gujarat team has risen to the final. Playing in their home field. But when Dhoni is in the opposite team, no one cares about that. But there is a sea of people everywhere, yellow everywhere, there is only one name everywhere: CSK 💛 World's most popular T20 team."

(Original text in Bangla: "ফাইনালে গুজরাটের টিম উঠেছে। তাদের ঘরের মাঠে খেলা হচ্ছে। কিন্তু বিপরীত টিম এ যখন ধোনি থাকে তখন ওসব এর কেউ তোয়াক্কা করে না। কিন্তু চারিদিকে জনসমুদ্র, চারিদিক শুধুই হলুদ, চারিদিকে শুধু একটাই নাম: CSK 💛 World এর সবচেয়ে জনপ্রিয় T20 টিম"













The fourth photo also shows a huge crowd in yellow assemble at a public place. The second photo in this post, which is captioned, "Csk Fan's"













FACT-CHECK





BOOM found that the two visuals are unrelated to the CSK vs GT final, and are from different locations.

1. Fans storming the streets

BOOM found that this image was from an annual event called the Great Ethiopian Run in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.











A reverse image search of this photo on Google led us to an article published by CNN Travel on August 4, 2017. It was titled 'Ethiopia is the hot new place in Africa – here’s why' and carried a similar photo.









The caption reads, "The annual Great Ethiopian Run in Addis Ababa is popular among tourists."Click here to view.



Using this information, we looked for more photos of the annual run, and found a website, Run Africa, which had shared a similar visual of the street in our viral photo, but from a different angle.









Here is a comparison of the two photos to the viral photo. All three photos are taken from different angles and distances, but have some similarities.













In the Run Africa Image, we noticed that a building at the corner of the street was called 'Pan African Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PACCI)'













A search for this building led us to an article by Bloomberg published on April 17, 2018 that carried a photo of PACCI. The story was titled 'IMF Sees Ethiopia Beating Ghana as Fastest-Growing Africa Economy'. Read here.











The building with the rounded top with PACCI in front of it can also be seen in other photos of the Great Ethiopian Run shared online, like this photo by the Ethiopian Embassy. See the full photo here.











2. Crowd cheering in Stadium

BOOM found that the video was from a football game in Germany.



We saw that the video with this claim was tagged 'From Patrick Berger' by Twitter, which indicates that the user posted a video similar to Berger's.













By clicking on it, we found the original video uploaded by Patrick Berger, a German sports journalist and chief reporter at Sport1. He had shared the same video on May 27 with a German caption which can be translated to "#BVB - Mood? That's right... ⚫️🟡 @SPORT1"









The video also showed several flags with BVB written on them. Using this information, we looked for more information about the video and found that BVB stood for Borussia Dortmund, a German football club. According to reports, Borussia Dortmund played against Mainz at the Bundesliga football league on May 27. Amid high expectations from fans, the club was unable to clinch the title and score a clear win, resulting in a 2-2 draw.

The video is from this match which took place at Signal Iduna Park in Dortmund, Germany, which is also the Borussia Dortmund's home base. A video similar to the viral video was also uploaded by Borussia Dortmund's official Twitter handle on May 27.





"And we will always be Borussia, there is never, never, another club..."pic.twitter.com/BqVju6QiG3 — Borussia Dortmund (@BlackYellow) May 27, 2023





3. Crowd assembled on the street (1)













A reverse image search of this photo on Google led us to an article by Marca, a Spanish sports news outlet. Published on May 27, 2023, the title of the story was, 'Granada and Las Palmas, go up to the First Division | This is how the promotion playoffs remain and which teams are relegated to the Second RFEF'













The photo was captioned, "In Gran Canaria (Canary Islands) they want to have the advantage of playing at home on the last day and thus rediscover the victory to get the place of direct promotion." Gran Canaria is an island in Spain, and home of Las Palmas.

According to Football España, Las Palmas, along with another club, Granada, secured their promotion to the La Liga football league on May 27.





4. Crowd assembled on the street (2)













A reverse image search of this photo on Google led us to an article by The Telegraph published on December 5, 2012. The story carried several photos from Thailand's longest reigning monarch Bhumibol Adulyadej's 85th birthday; one of them was similar to our viral photo.









The caption of the photo read, "Thai people wearing yellow shirts gather to listen to a speech by Thailand's King Bhumibol Adulyadej at the Anatasamakom Throne Hall in Bangkok. Picture: REUTERS/Royal Household Bureau CREDIT: REUTERS/Royal Household Bureau"

A similar story by Al Jazeera published on December 5, 2012 carries the same photo.













