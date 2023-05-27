Fact

BOOM previously fact-checked these videos in March 2021 when they went viral with the same claim. The first clip shows a person opening a strip of capsules with some Urdu text on it. Taking a cue from this, we ran a keyword search in Urdu and English and found a longer version of the clip. By zooming into this video, we found that the strip was called Esoral. It also had 'City Pharmaceutical Laboratories' written on it along with an address in Karachi. We looked up the capsule and found it was manufactured by Eskayef pharmaceuticals, a Bangladesh-based drug manufacturer. BOOM reached out to Eskayef pharmaceuticals who confirmed that they do not supply products in India. "We do not sell any products in India or Pakistan. No Indian agent is aligned with us and we do not export to either India or Pakistan." We also found the packaging of the original Esoral tablet from the company's website and saw that it was different from the one in the viral video. For the second clip, we noticed the person speaking a Russian language in the background. Using a combination of Russian and English keywords, we found a longer version of the clip with a Russian text on the strip which translated to 'ENTEROFURIL 200 mg capsules Nifurkmazil BOSKALLJEN'. A search for the company showed that it was based in Bosnia and Herzegovina, not India.