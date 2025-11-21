Video Of Aishwarya Rai Asking Modi About Military Losses in Op Sindoor Is A Deepfake

A deepfake video showing actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan asking Prime Minister Narendra Modi about the loss of fighter jets and Indian soldiers to Pakistan during Operation Sindoor is viral as real.

BOOM found the original clip of the actor's speech from the centenary celebrations of Sri Satya Sai Baba's birth in Puttaparthi, Andhra Pradesh. In the speech Rai does not make any such remark. We also tested the viral video on multiple AI detection tools which indicated the video to be manipulated using AI.

The Claim

An X user posted the video with the caption, "India continues to evade the truth, as this incident proves again. A single clip of Aishwarya Rai questioning Modi shook their entire media. Instead of responding, they deleted the video. It reveals how insecure and hollow the system has become."

What We Found

1. Original Video: BOOM ran a reverse image search on one of the keyframes of the viral video which led us to the original clip of Aishwarya Rai's speech from the centenary celebrations of Sri Satya Sai Baba in Puttaparthi, Andhra Pradesh. The video was uploaded by ANI News on November 19, 2025. Click here to see.

We also found a live stream of the celebration by DD News. Rai does not make any such comments during her speech.

2. Test On AI Detection Tools: We also ran related keyword searches but did not find any credible reports supporting the viral claim. Taking a cue from our findings, we extracted the audio from the viral video and tested it on Resemble AI, an AI voice detection tool. The test results showed the audio as fake.





For further confirmation, we tested the video on Hive Moderation's AI content detection tool. Hive Moderation showed 91% probability of the video being generated using Artificial Intelligence.







