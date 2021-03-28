COVID-19 Cure Audio Clip That Was Falsely Linked To Medanta Resurfaces

Medanta, a chain of specialty hospitals, has denied a viral audio clip on ways to take care during COVID-19 outbreak, attributed to its chairman and managing director, Dr Naresh Trehan.

The audio clip has resurfaced with the second wave of the pandemic as the backdrop.

The audio clip is a three-minute long monologue that advises listeners on how to behave and take precaution during a "crucial time" till April 14 of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic; the narrator warns of an exponential spread of the coronavirus followed by death, as such an incident has happened abroad in countries like Italy. He suggests taking particular care of the elderly and children, which he categorises as vulnerable groups, and recommends that everybody stay inside during this time. He further advises people to gargle with hot water with turmeric and salt, and ends by asking to spread the message to as many people as possible.

Medanta is a hospital chain in India headquartered in Gurgaon, present in a total of 10 locations across India.

It is accompanied with the following caption:

India has reported 62,714 new cases in the last 24 hours, with Maharashtra set to impose a night curfew from March 28.



Medanta has repeatedly taken to social media to refute these claims last year as well as recently.

They also posted the clarification on Facebook.

The audio recording is wrongly accompanied by a statement saying,

"☝मेदांता हॉस्पिटल के डॉक्टर त्रेहन का यह संदेश प्लीज सुनिए और ज्यादा से ज्यादा आगे भेजो"



Please note that the official channel for any communication is only through Medanta's Twitter handle.

Has Dr. Trehan put out precaution?

Yes. Last year, at the onset of the pandemic, Medanta had put out a video of Dr Trehan speaking of the coronavirus and recommending caution. But his recommendations are a far cry from the content in the audio clip.

Rather, Dr Trehan advised social distancing, wearing a mask, avoiding of physical contact, frequent washing of hands and avoiding of crowded places. He also encouraged people with symptoms to come forward and consult a doctor.

