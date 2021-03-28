Maharashtra Night Curfew: Restaurants Shut, Gatherings Banned

Maharashtra has imposed a night curfew between 8 pm to 7 am from March 28 to April 15 as cases of COVID-19 resurge in the state. The state government on March 28, through the handle of Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has released guidelines outlining the same.

India has reported 62,714 new cases in the last 24 hours, of which 35,726 were in Maharashtra.

Here's what you need to know:

1. Night curfew and public gatherings

The night curfew will be from 8 pm to 7 am and prohibits the gathering of more than five persons.

It also keeps public places such as garden and beaches shut. Restaurants and all cinemas will also be shut during these hours.

However, in case of restaurants and eateries, home delivery and takeaway are permitted.

Religious, social, cultural or political gatherings are also not permitted. No auditorium or venue can be used for them.

In case of a wedding, there is a cap of 50 people; and for a funeral or last rites, the cap is 20 people.

2. Work places and visitation

Private offices, except those catering to health and essential services, to function at 50 per cent capacity.

In case of government offices, the head of the office can take a call on how many persons would be permitted to attend physically. In case of government offices, no non-urgent visitation would be allowed. The head of the office is responsible for issuing passes in this case.

Manufacturing can function at full capacity, subject to COVID-19 guidelines such as social distancing, thermal screening at entrances, and wearing of masks.

The management of religious places will be tasked with ensuring that visitation at such venues follows all the above guidelines, with the government guidelines suggesting online reservation.

3. Home quarantine guidelines

It will be the responsibility of the medical professional under whom a patient is adhering to home quarantine to ensure than proper guidelines are being followed.

A home quarantine stamp will be affixed on that patient's hand, and a sign or board is to be put up at the door of the patient.

In case of any violations, the patients would be taken to a COVID care centre.

The guidelines can be read below.







