Link PAN & Aadhaar By March 31 To Avoid Penalty Of Upto Rs 1000

The deadline to link your PAN Card and Aadhaar Card is March 31 this year. Those who fail to do so could face a penalty of up to Rs 1000 and could also find their PAN becoming inoperative.

An inoperative PAN from April 1 would also make it difficult to complete transactions where the furnishing of PAN is mandatory. Such transactions include certain high value transactions, cash deposits above ₹50,000, and filing taxes. It can be read in this document by the Central Board of Direct Taxes. However, on linking the PAN with Aadhaar, the PAN would be operative again.

The March 31 deadline would be the end of the tenth such deadline given for linking both documents, with the first deadline being June 30, 2018. March 31, 2020 was the eighth, June 30, 2020 was the ninth and an extension of nine months till March 31 is the tenth; done by the Finance Ministry as a compliance relief measure in lieu of outbreak of the first wave of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

How should I link my PAN and Aadhaar?

There are two ways to link your PAN and Aadhaar.

1. The online method

It requires one to visit the Income Tax Department's website on www.incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in and click on 'Link Aadhar' section in the left section ('Quick links') of the screen, enter PAN Number, the Aadhaar number and name as per Aadhaar.

The following screen will show.













Users simply need to ensure that the name on the PAN and Aadhaar is the same

2. The SMS method

Users can also link their Aadhaar with their PAN via text message.

While sending the SMS request for request, users would require to adhere to the following format:

UIDPAN

For example, if the Aadhaar number is 123456789101 and the PAN number is ABCDEFGH99, the SMS that would need to be sent is: UIDPAN 123456789101 ABCDEFGH99

The message can be sent to either 567678 or 56161. Users simply need to ensure that the phone number that sends the message is registered with the person's Aadhaar.

How can I check PAN - Aadhaar link status?

If you are unsure whether PAN and Aadhaar are linked, or if you would like to check its status, the process is simple.

1. Log onto the PAN-Aadhar link status section of the Income Tax Department's page, available here.

2. Fill in your Aadhaar number and PAN number.













3. If the PAN and Aadhaar are linked, it will show a successful linked status.













March 31 is also the last day for those who are yet to file their tax returns for financial year 2019 - 2020 to do so.

