Video Of Yogi Adityanath Asking For PM Modi’s Resignation Is Deepfake

A video purportedly showing Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath demanding Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s resignation for not invading Bangladesh is fake and manipulated using artificial intelligence.

Adityanath did not make any such statement. Several AI detector tools confirmed that the video was tampered with using AI.

In the video, Adityanath appears to call for Prime Minister Modi’s resignation if he is unable to act against Bangladesh and says that India will remain unsafe if Pakistan's Field Marshal Asim Munir stays in control.

The Claim

Verified X handle @EnkiduBornAgain shared the clip with an Urdu caption that roughly translates to, “A shocking incident has taken place. If Yogi Adityanath also speaks against the military generals, every fair minded person will stand with him. He is raising his voice in a way no one else can. Every true soldier of Imran Khan stands with you, Yogi.”

(Original Text in Urdu: تہلکہ خیز دھماکہ ہو گیا اگر یوگی ادتیاناتھ بھی فوجی جرنیلوں کے خلاف بولے گا تو میرا ہر انصافین یوگی ادتیاناتھ کے ساتھ کھڑا ہوگا۔ ایسی مٹی پلید کر رہا ہے جیسے کوئی نہیں کرسکتا۔ عمران خان کا ہر سچا سپاہی تیرے ساتھ کھڑا ہے یوگی)

Click here to view the post and here for an archive.

What We Found: Video Is AI Manipulated

1. The Original Speech: BOOM first ran a related keyword search on Google but found no credible news report confirming the claim. The search however showed that Adityanath had taken part in the discussion on the supplementary budget for 2025-26 on the final day of the winter session of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly. On December 24, 2025, the chief minister spoke on several issues, including the state’s economic progress and law and order.

Adityanath's full speech was streamed on the official YouTube channel of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly the same day. Nowhere in the address did he demand Modi’s resignation.

While speaking about Bangladesh, Adityanath referred to the killing of a Hindu youth (Dipu Chandra Das) and blamed the opposition, calling it a result of appeasement. Adityanath claimed that Hindus would not have faced such attacks if Bangladesh had not become (east) Pakistan, and accused the opposition of reacting strongly to incidents in Gaza while remaining silent when Hindus, especially Dalits, are killed in Pakistan and Bangladesh.

The same portion of the UP chief minister’s address was also posted by news agency ANI on its official X handle.

#WATCH | Lucknow: In the Assembly, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath says, "Look how a Dalit youth was burned alive in Bangladesh. You people shed tears over everything that happens in the Gaza Strip, but not a single word comes out of your mouths when a Dalit youth was killed in… pic.twitter.com/zCoTUZHdQ1 — ANI (@ANI) December 24, 2025

We noticed that the viral video includes only the part of Adityanath’s original statement that says, “If Bangladesh had not become Pakistan, Hindus would not have been burnt in this way, and if they were burnt, what would their fate be, they also know this,” while no mention of PM Modi's resignation is heard in the rest of the speech.

2. AI Manipulation In Viral Video: We ran the video through the AI detection tool Deepfake O Meter and the voice analysis tool Hiya, which showed that the clip is not real. Hiya marked the audio as likely created using AI, with an authenticity score of 29 out of 100. Deepfake O Meter’s models indicated that as much as 98 percent of the video could be AI generated.





On December 18, 2025, a Hindu garment worker Dipu Chandra Das was lynched and his body was set on fire by a mob in Bhaluka, Mymensingh, Bangladesh, over blasphemy allegations. The Times of India reported on December 25 that the houses of seven Hindu families were burnt.



