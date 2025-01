A fake graphic has surfaced online falsely claiming that a Pakistani man married his own sister in Karachi. The graphic also contains a logo of Pakistani news outlet ARY News and two images of a newly-married couple.

We reached out to ARY News, who confirmed that the outlet did not publish any such graphic. We also found that the photographs of the married couple used in the fake graphic is unrelated.

The graphic is being shared with the below caption.





Click here to view the post and here for an archive.

Fact Check

BOOM first checked the official social media pages of ARY News to locate the viral graphic but was unable to find it on their page.

Additionally, we noticed several differences between the viral news graphic and the graphics shared by ARY News' official Facebook page. In an original ARY News graphic, the logo is not placed at the center, unlike the viral graphic.

Below is a comparison between the viral graphic and an original ARY News graphic.





We then ran a reverse image search on the photographs of the couple and found them on a Pakistan-based matrimonial website, Zawaj Marriage Bureau.





BOOM reached out to ARY News for further confirmation regarding the authenticity of the viral graphic. A journalist with ARY News confirmed that no such graphic was published by the Pakistan-based outlet.

Graphic originated from meme page

The viral graphic features a watermark in Hindi 'Budbak' (बुड़बक), along with a Facebook icon. A related search for 'Budbak' on Facebook led us to a Madhya Pradesh-based Facebook page with the same name, which classifies itself under the "arts and entertainment" category.

The page uploaded the same graphic uploaded on January 9, 2025.