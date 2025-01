Claim: A series of footage showing a mob attack in Bangladesh was shared as an attack by Bangladeshi Muslims on properties, crops and livestock owned by Bangladeshi Hindus.

Fact: BOOM found several news reports from Bangladesh carrying the exact same visuals, which described them as footage of vandalism and arson by a mob of over hundred people on an Islamic shrine, leading to clashes between two Muslim groups. Furthermore, local authorities and local reporters from Sherpur confirmed to BOOM Bangladesh that there was no communal angle to the attack.

Tools used: BOOM did a keyword search with "sherpur bangladesh violence" and came across various news articles about an attack on an Islamic shrine named Murshidpur Darbar. BOOM Bangladesh spoke to a local reporter, who explained that the violence started after a group of people had accused the shrine of indulging in anti-Islamic activities and tried to evict those in the Darbar, which led to the death of one of the followers of the shrine, leading to more violence. He conveyed that the violence happened between two Muslim groups. The Officer-in-Charge of Sherpur Sadar police station further confirmed to BOOM Bangladesh that there was no communal angle to the incident.

