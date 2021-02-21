Video Of BJP Workers Pelting Stones In Telangana Viral As West Bengal

A video showing a group of men pelting stones at a house while security personnel are trying to disperse them is viral with a caption insinuating that the clip is from West Bengal where workers of Bharatiya Janata Party had resorted to stone pelting recently.

BOOM traced the video to a recent incident in Warangal, Telangana where as many as 53 BJP workers had been detained by the police on February 1 for allegedly attacking the residence of Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) MLA C Dharma Reddy.

The video is viral in the backdrop of the upcoming West Bengal elections where BJP and the Trinamool Congress are the main contenders.

The viral clip shows a group of men chanting Jai Shri Ram and throwing stones at a house while policemen try to disperse them off. Some of the men can be seen holding BJP flags.

A Hindi caption with the viral video translates to 'If farmers are rioting in Delhi, are BJP workers preaching peace in Bengal'.

(Hindi: अगर किसान दिल्ली में दंगा फैला रहे हैं तो क्या BJP बंगाल में शांति की स्थापना करने में लगी हुई है )

View the video below and click here for its archived version.





Fact Check

We watched the video closely and saw a police vehicle with Warangal Police written over it.





Taking cue, we did a keyword search with relevant words and found several videos and news reports about the incident.

According to a report published in The News Minute on February 1, 53 BJP workers had been detained by police on January 31 for attacking the residence of Parkal TRS MLA Challa Dharma Reddy.

The report further states that the workers were furious over the remarks by Dharma Reddy while addressing a meeting three days before the incident. According to news reports, the TRS MLA had asked why people from Telangana should donate Ram temple in Ayodhya when they already had one in Bhadrachalam.

According to a report published in the Hindustan Times on February 1, the TRS MLA had allegedly said that BJP workers were swindling money in the name of donation drive for the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

We also found the same video uploaded on the YouTube page of LatestLY on February 2 under the title 'BJP Workers Arrested For Pelting Stones, Attacking TRS MLA's House In Warangal, Telangana'.

Following the attack, TRS workers retaliated and set fire to the signboard at BJP office in Parkal on February 2.