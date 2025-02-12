A clipped video has recently been shared on social media with a false claim that it shows Union Health Minister Jagat Prakash Nadda insulting the Indian Constitution by placing it near his feet in the Rajya Sabha.

BOOM reviewed the original footage and found that the national president of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party placed the Indian Constitution on his table and later on his seat, not near his feet as being claimed.

In the 16-second viral footage, Nadda is seen holding a large-sized Indian Constitution and showing it to others in the Rajya Sabha. Moments later, he appears to place it under the table in front of him.

The Indian Youth Congress shared the video on their X handle with a Hindi caption translating to: "BJP National President JP Nadda was seen placing the Constitution near his feet in the Rajya Sabha today! Why does the BJP dislike Baba Saheb Ambedkar's Constitution so much? The country awaits your apology, JP Nadda ji!"

(Original Text in Hindi: आज राज्य सभा में संविधान को अपने पैरों के पास रखते नजर आए भाजपा के राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष JP Nadda!! आखिर BJP को बाबासाहेब अंबेडकर के संविधान से इतनी नफरत क्यों है!? देश को आपकी माफी का इंतजार है JP Nadda जी!!)





Fact Check

BOOM reviewed the live stream of the Rajya Sabha proceedings from February 11, 2025, on ANI's official YouTube channel and identified the exact moment, starting from the 20:32-minute timestamp, showing Nadda placing the Indian Constitution just under the table.









However, as Nadda struggles to hold the large-sized Indian Constitution and places it under the table to stablisie it, the camera shifts focus to Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar without continuity. The live stream does not clearly show what happens next.

We then found footage shared by Rajya Sabha MP Dr. Sudhanshu Trivedi, showing the same moment of Nadda holding the Indian Constitution.

In the video, Nadda is seen placing the Constitution on his table and taking it from there, not on the ground.

संविधान के मूल प्रारूप में से प्रेरणा के प्रतीक चित्रों को हटाकर संविधान निर्माताओं के मूल भाव को नष्ट करने का प्रयास करने वाले वे लोग आज जो मुखौटा लगाकर संविधान की बात कर रहे हैं आज संसद में भारतीय जनता पार्टी और हमारे राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष श्री जगत प्रकाश नड्डा जी के द्वारा उठाए गए… pic.twitter.com/DouFEDui4K — Dr. Sudhanshu Trivedi (@SudhanshuTrived) February 11, 2025

In the unedited footage shared by Trivedi, Nadda first struggles with the book, places it under the table, immediately picks it up, and then keeps it on the table, from where he picks it up again while giving his speech. The sequence is visible in the visual comparison below.





Nadda's speech resumes at the 23:51-minute mark in the live stream showing him bending towards his seat, to pick up copy of the Indian Constitution.

We looked at the furniture and the seating arrangement in Rajya Sabha. In the first instance when Nadda struggles with the book, he places it on his inner part of the table, not visible in the live broadcast of the proceedings. This part is viral claiming Nadda placed the book on the floor.

We further compared the seating as visible in this video of the Rajya Sabha inner sanctum and found that the height at which Nadda bends to pick up the Constitution is where the seating bench is located.







