Claim: A set of images went viral online with social media users claiming that actor Shah Rukh Khan was seen with American wrestlers Roman Reigns and Ronda Rousey at the Maha Kumbh in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj. Meanwhile, another image of a sadhu being arrested by the police at the Kumbh Mela was shared with the claim that he is a terrorist named Ayub Khan, who disguised himself as a sadhu.

Fact: BOOM found that all the images are AI-generated. Basically neither was Shah Rukh Khan seen with American wrestlers nor is the man in the viral photo a terrorist named Ayub Khan.

Tools used: BOOM uploaded the photos on AI-detector tool Hive Moderation and found high probability of them being AI-generated.

Quick tips on spotting AI-generated images

Here's how you can spot AI-generated content by following these simple tips:

Observe the visual carefully especially if it has human features.

Is there an unnatural gaze or lighting? Look for blurred or pixelated elements in the background. You can also use publicly available tools that can help you detect if it's AI-generated or not. Tools such as Hive AI Detector, Hiya for detecting AI-generated deepfake voices and deepfake-o-meter.

