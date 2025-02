Claim: Voting for the Delhi assembly elections concluded on 5 February 2025. Several opinion polls predicting landslide victory for the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) went viral ahead of the final election results. These opinion polls were attributed to news outlets like ABP News and Aaj Tak.

Fact: BOOM found that these are fake opinion polls.



Tools used: Regarding the fake ABP News bulletin, we extracted the audio of the bulletin and tested it using an AI Voice detection tool. The result showed that the audio is likely AI-generated. Meanwhile, in the fake Aaj Tak bulletin, we found several anomalies including absence of the ticker, breaking news slug and the time stamp. Even the word congress was misspelt.

