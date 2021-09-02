Old Video Of Man Collapsing Shared As Last Moments Of Sidharth Shukla

A video showing CCTV footage of a man collapsing on a stairway after suffering a massive cardiac arrest outside a Bengaluru gym has been falsely shared as actor Sidharth Shukla who died of a heart attack on September 2, 2021.

Sidharth Shukla, a popular television actor was reported to have died of a cardiac arrest on Thursday, September 2, 2021. Shukla was the winner of Bigg Boss 13 and has acted in a film Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, starring Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan. Soon after Shukla's death a video showing a man collapse on a stairway was viral as Shukla suffering a heart attack. BOOM found that the video is of a man who collapsed due to a cardiac arrest outside a Bengaluru gym, last month.



The video has been doing the rounds on Twitter with the caption, "Actor #SiddharthShukla Dies Of an Heart Attack. Confirmed by Cooper Hospital. Om Shanti." The video clip has been viewed more than 3 lakh times at the time of writing this article.

The video is disturbing in nature, discretion advised.

Actor #SiddharthShukla Dies Of an Heart Attack.

Confirmed by Cooper Hospital. Om Shanti. 🙏🙏🙏pic.twitter.com/0G3D0WuMhJ — 649 Days Since Kohli 💯 🏏 (@HalkatManus) September 2, 2021

The video has been tweeted by an impostor account of news publisher DNA (@dnazeenews) with the same caption. Click here to view the archive of the tweet.

Video from Bengaluru



BOOM was able to ascertain that the footage is from a CCTV camera. A date stamp of '25/08/2021' can be seen on the top right corner of the video.





BOOM observed that the video was tweeted by one Arun Deshpande on September 1. The same was reshared with the false narrative after Shukla's death.

According to Arun Deshpande's tweet on September 1, the video shows a man succumb to a cardiac arrest after an intense workout in the gym. The same video has been tweeted with the text, "33 years young man died due to #HeartAttack, after workout in #gym in Bangalore. His final moments captured on CCTV. Youngsters should be careful about excessive workout. They should do gyming only after a thorough #Heart checkup and advice from doctor.

The same video featured in a news bulletin by NewsFirst Kannada on August 31, 2021. According to the bulletin, the video is Gold's Gym at Banashankari where the man seen in the video died of a heart attack.

BOOM then reached out to Gold's Gym, Banashankari . The center manager told us, "The man had come for a trial class at our gym. After the workout, he fainted at the stairway. We quickly called an ambulance and took him to the ambulance and by the same time, his family and friends had reached. We do not know what happened after that."

Sub inspector Manoj Kumar from CK Achukattu police station confirmed to BOOM that the person seen in the video died after collapsing. Kumar told BOOM, "The incident is from Gold gym's in Banashankari. He left the gym, suffered a cardiac arrest and collapsed. He was brought dead to the hospital. We have registered a case of unnatural death. "

The police were unable to provide other details immediately about the man in the video.