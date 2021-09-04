No, Ratan Tata Did Not Ask For Alcohol To Be Sold Through Aadhaar Cards

An image claiming Ratan Tata, the Chairman of Tata Trusts, asked for alcohol sale should be linked to Aadhar cards is fake. The 83-year-old industrialist took to Instagram to issue a denial and said he never made such a statement.

The image says that by purchasing alcohol through Aadhaar, the government could limit food subsidies to such beneficiaries, as such people who can buy alcohol can purportedly buy food. The claims goes further and says such people get free food (by way of subsidies) but end up paying for alcohol, with the entire quote being attributed to Tata, with an image of him under it.



The claim is as below.

"Liquor sales should be sold through Aadhaar Card. Government food subsidies should be stopped for alcohol buyers.

Those who have the facility to buy alcohol can definitely buy food. When we give them free food, they pay and buy alcohol.

Ratan Tata."

The image can be seen below.





This image is viral on social media.

















To debunk this, Tata took to Instagram stories and put out a message saying "This was not said by me. Thank you". A screenshot of that can be views below.









Tata has often been a target of fake inspirational and progressive quotes and has to take to social media to clarify them. He took to Twitter to call out a fake motivational quote attributed to him on the hardships of 2020, which can be read below.

Tata Trusts also denied a false quote attributed to Tata saying that the Tata Group of companies would not hire students from Jawaharlal Nehru University anymore.

