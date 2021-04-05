Bengal Polls: Morphed ABP Clipping Claims TMC's Win

A morphed newspaper clipping of Bengali daily Anandabazar Patrika showing results of an opinion poll that predicts the win of Trinamool Congress (TMC) candidate from Pursurah (Hooghly) Dilip Jadhav is viral on social media.

The clipping features an image of Jadhav, the Hooghly district president of TMC and a graphic termed as the 'result of the opinion poll'; it states that the TMC will get a 46.1% of vote share beating Biman Ghosh of BJP. The opinion poll package appears to be the lead story of the edition.

BOOM found that the newspaper clipping of ABP has been edited to include the fake opinion poll.



The clipping is viral ahead of the third phase of West Bengal Assembly Election, that will be held on April 6. In Phase 3 of the elections, 31 seats across three districts - South 24 Parganas, Howrah, and Hooghly - go into polls.

Several Facebook posts have congratulated Jadhav based on the fake opinion poll.



Click here to see the post and here for an archived link.





The image has been widely shared on Facebook.









Also Read: Is There No More COVID-19 In Assam, As Himanta Biswa Sarma Claims? Fact Check BOOM checked the e-paper archive of Anandabazar Patrika and found the image was created by editing the lead story of the publication dated April 3, 2021. According to the digital version of the ABP newspaper of April 3, the top fold of the published newspaper had been morphed to include the fake opinion poll, a caption on Jadhav's forthcoming win based on the poll and an unrelated article. There is also a spelling error of the word 'poll' in Bangla in the graphic.





Additionally, we reached out to a correspondent from Anandabazar Patrika who clarified that the given poll is fake. "ABP channel commissioned two polls C-Voter and CNX. And the results of both are out." Further, the newspaper has also 'decided to take necessary legal action' against the misinformation peddlers. BOOM compared viral fake image and the real image of ABP's paper published on April 3, 2021 below.







Also Read: Fake KolkataTV Opinion Poll Claims Suvendu Adhikari's Win In Nandigram