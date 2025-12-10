AI Video Peddled As Bangladeshi Man Saying They Will 'Rule' West Bengal

A video claiming to show a Bangladeshi man residing in Kolkata illegally while saying that Bangladeshis would soon rule West Bengal and expressing support for Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee; is fake and was created using artificial intelligence.

BOOM found the viral video carries the watermark of OpenAI's AI video generation tool Sora AI. We ran the video through multiple AI detection tools which further confirmed it to be entirely synthetic, both video and audio.



The Claim

The viral video showing the man calling Bangladesh a 'superpower' was posted by the X handle @Mahaveer_VJ with the caption, "See the audacity of this "peaceful person"."

The video is also viral on Facebook with the caption, "A Bangladeshi man shows his support to mamta banerjee." (sic)

What We Found

Video Is AI Generated: BOOM ran reverse image and keyword searches to verify but did not find any credible sources to corroborate the viral claim.

However, we noticed the watermark of AI video generator Sora on the top right corner of the frame at 2 seconds timestamp of the video that later disappears.





Taking a hint from this, we ran the video on multiple AI content detection tool including Deepfake-o-meter, Hive Moderation and Hiya Deepfake Voice Detector.

Appropriate AI detection models on Deepfake-o-meter developed by UB Media Forensics Lab at the University at Buffalo, New York confirmed there is a high probability of the video being AI generated. Hive Moderation found 99.9% of the video has AI content. The test results on these two tools can be seen below.





We also extracted the audio from the viral clip and tested it on Hiya's AI voice detection tool. The test results flagged the audio as deepfake and show an authenticity score of only 1 out of 100.







