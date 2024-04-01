Fake Newspaper Clipping Accusing Arvind Kejriwal Of Rape Revived
BOOM found that the claims are false and the article has been created using an online newspaper clip generator.
Claim
A newspaper clipping, purportedly published by The Telegraph on June 8, 1987 with the headline 'IIT student accused of rape' has resurfaced online. The report claims that the student was now Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. It further mentions that the survivor lodged a complaint against Kejriwal at a local police station.
An excerpt from the story reads, "The prestigious Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) campus was shocked with the news of one of its students being accused of raping a local girl. The student has been detained by the police and taken for questioning after police visited the campus and found him hiding in his hostel room. Police said that the student, 19 years old boy named Arvind Kejriwal had fone out with friends on Friday night for party but didn't return to the hostel"
Fact
BOOM had previously debunked the same claim in January 2020 when it was viral ahead of the assembly elections in Delhi. We found that the news article was fake, and created using an online newspaper clip generator. BOOM tried to create a newspaper clipping using the same website, and found that the generator created an identical third column for all news clips it made.
Further, we looked up Arvind Kejriwal's affidavit submitted to the Election Commission of India, a document every candidate running for elections is required to submit, and found that he had not been convicted of any such crime. BOOM has earlier also reached out to the Delhi Police, who had declined to comment in this matter.