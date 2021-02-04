ANI Omits US Govt Reference To Internet Blackout In Story On Farm Laws





News wire agency Asia News International [ANI] misrepresented a statement by the US government on Wednesday that said "in general" it supported India's farm laws but also recognised that 'access to information, including the internet, was fundamental to the freedom of expression and a hallmark of a thriving democracy'.



The statement from the State Department was earlier tweeted by Sabrina Siddiqui - a reporter with the Wall Street Journal covering the White House. ANI did not attribute the source of the quote in its story.

On the new farm laws, the statement said the following: "In general, the United States welcomes steps that would improve the efficiency of India's markets and attract greater private sector investment."





Not to be lost in this, State Dept broadly appears to back India's agricultural reforms amid #FarmersProtests: "In general, the United States welcomes steps that would improve the efficiency of India's markets and attract greater private sector investment." https://t.co/phU9UVHR9n — Sabrina Siddiqui (@SabrinaSiddiqui) February 3, 2021

The statement by a US Department of State spokesperson is as follows. BOOM was able to independently verify that the statement was issued by the US Department of State. .



It recognises peaceful protests as a hallmark of a thriving democracy, and the Indian Supreme Court has stated the same It encourages differences to be sorted out through dialogue In general, US welcomes steps that would improve efficiency of India's markets and attracts more private sector investments It recognises unhindered access to information, including to the internet, as fundamental to the freedom of expression and a hallmark of a thriving democracy.





What did ANI report?

The news outlet's tweet and article on the statement has no mention of the last point in the brief statement which addressed internet and access to information, referring to the internet blackouts in the areas where the farmer protests are concentrated.



We recognize peaceful protests as hallmark of thriving democracy,&Indian SC has stated same. We encourage differences b/w parties be resolved through dialogue. US welcomes steps that would improve efficiency of India's markets&attract more pvt sector investment:US State Dept Spox — ANI (@ANI) February 4, 2021

A snippet of ANI's article that quotes from the statement can be seen below.

The quote, "we recognize that unhindered access to information, including the internet, is fundamental to the freedom of expression and a hallmark of a thriving democracy," which is included in the WSJ reporter's tweet is not a part of ANI's article.









The article, however, mentioned the other three points - recognised peaceful protests as part of democracy, called for dialogue and, in general, welcomed any steps that India took towards making its markets more efficient and encouraged privatisation.

The Economic Times and Business Standard have republished ANI's article.



In India, the statement has also been reported by the Hindu.





Just in | U.S. Embassy in #Delhi spokesperson on #Farmersprotests in #India, also calls for "unhindered access" to internet as a fundamental freedom.



The spokesperson says the US "in general" supports market reforms.



- via @suhasinih — The Hindu (@the_hindu) February 4, 2021

This story has been updated with a confirmation by the US Department of State of the statement issued by it.