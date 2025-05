On May 7, 2025, Indian Army launched 'Operation Sindoor' targeting nine alleged terror outfits in Pakistan, as a retaliatory military action against the April terror attack on tourists in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. Since the military action, several border regions in India have experienced shelling with casualties reported in Kashmir and Punjab.

India's air strikes, and the ensuing escalation of military tensions with its neighbour generated a frenzy of disinformation, spilling over frequently from social media to mainstream media, and muddying the information ecosystem, leaving people misinformed and confused.

At BOOM, we have documented significant instances of information pollution on 'Operation Sindoor'. This page is a repository of all the fact-checks we published on this topic since May 7, 2025. Stay informed!