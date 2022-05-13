Trending Stories

Video of Storm In Karnataka Passed Off As Cyclone Asani In AP, Odisha

BOOM found that the video was shot at Hubbali, Karanataka when a storm hit on May 5, 2022.

By - Sk Badiruddin
  |  13 May 2022 11:42 AM GMT
Video of Storm In Karnataka Passed Off As Cyclone Asani In AP, Odisha

A video of plastic chairs and tables blown away by strong winds in Hubbali, Karnataka last week has been falsely shared on social media claiming it shows Cyclone Asani in Odisha.

News channel NDTV also falsely claimed that the video showed the effect of the cyclone in coastal Andhra Pradesh.

BOOM found that the video is neither from Odisha nor from coastal Andhra Pradesh. They video is reportedly from Hubbali, Karnataka and was shot on May 5, 2022.

Cyclone Asani formed at least four days ago in the Bay of Bengal which caused heavy rainfall with moderate winds in parts of Odisha, Andhra Pradesh and West Bengal.

The 44 seconds video captured on a mobile camera shows rainfall with strong winds blow away plastic chairs, tables and cutlery items from a roadside restaurant.

The video has been captioned on Twitter as "#CycloneAsani #అసనితుఫాన్ Cylclone effect on Gopalpur In Orissa. Now it has changed its direction. A severe cyclone in the Bay of Bengal changed the direction of 'Asani'. A typhoon is expected to cross the coast between North Coast & Odisha."

An archived version of the tweet can be seen here.

NDTV posted the video claiming it as video of coastal Andhra Pradesh. The channel captioned the video as, "Rain Lashes Parts of Andhra Coastline As #CycloneAsani Approaches"

The tweet is archived here.

The video was also shared on Facebook with the above claims. Watch the video here and here.

Also Read: Video Of A Muslim Woman Assaulted By Her Family In Russia Peddled With False Claims

Fact Check

Several Twitter users replied to NDTV's tweet and stated that the video was shot originally in Hubbali, Karnataka.

In reply a journalist working with the New Indian Express, Arunkumar Huralimath said the original video is from Hubbali.

On May 5, 2022 Arunkumar tweeted 26 seconds video and captioned it as, "#Hubballi #RainyThursday Heavy rains at Hubballi airport canteen"

A Bengaluru based Twitter user further stated that the video is from Airport canteen of Hubli.."

The video was also uploaded on YouTube on May 5, 2022 as Hubbali airport road canteen.

Local news outlets, 'Hubbali-Dharward' also tweeted 1 minutes 17 seconds extended version of the video on May 5, which shows damages at the staff canteen at the Hubbali airport.

Geo-Locating of the area

BOOM searched for Airport Mini Canteen, Hubli on Google Maps. We compared the visuals of the video with images available on Google Maps.

At 1:11 minute timestamp of the video shows a ice cream freezer with a poster of 'Daily Day' which can be seen on the photos available on Google Maps. Two iron poles of the shed of the canteen and a lamp post painted white at edge on the road are also seen in the video and the Google Map's image.


Also Read: 2017 Image Of Injured Kashmiri Girl Falsely Shared As Muskan Khan Killed

Claim :   Video shows effects of Cyclone Asani in Odisha/Andhra Pradesh
Claimed By :  NDTV, Twitter Users & Facebook Posts
Fact Check :  False
Cyclone Asani Fake News Fact Check Karnataka Odisha Andhra Pradesh 
