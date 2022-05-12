2017 Image Of Injured Kashmiri Girl Falsely Shared As Muskan Khan Killed
BOOM found that the claim is false. Muskan Khan's family confirmed that she is doing fine.
A photo of a young Kashmiri Muslim student who was injured in a clash with security forces in the valley in 2017, is being shared online falsely claiming Muskan Khan the student in Karnataka who protested against the hijab ban, has been killed.
BOOM reached out to Khan's family and they return replied that she is perfectly fine.
Muskan Khan, a student of PES College, Mandya made headlines when she was confronted a group of right wing students who were supporting a ban on wearing the hijab in classrooms in educational institutions in Karnataka.
Viral posts in Bangla, show a collage of Khan's photo from the incident in Karnataka juxtaposed with the photo of another female student in white being carried by a man.
The post in Bangla claims the following: 'Muskan is not alive. In India, the woman who shook the world by shouting 'Allah Hu Akbar, that sister Muskan has been killed by the traitors. My Allah reward her giving paradise. Amen.'
(Original text in Bangla: "ইন্ন-লিল্লাহি ওয়া ইন্না ইলাইহি রাজিউন। মুসকান আর নেই। ভারত বর্ষে যে মেয়েটা আল্লাহু আকবার বলে আওয়াজ দিয়ে বিশ্ব কাঁপিয়ে দিয়েছিল, সেই মুসকান বোনটাকে কাফেরের দলেরা হত্যা করে ফেলেছে। আল্লাহ তুমি এই বোনকে জান্নাতুল ফেরদাউস নসিব করুন। আমিন আমিন ছুম্মা আমিন।"
The image have been shared widely on Facebook predominantly by Bangladesh based pages and users with the same claim. See Facebook Posts here and here.
Fact Check
BOOM ran a reverse image search with the image of the injured girl seen in the Facebook post.
We found, Rediff.com published the image sourced to news agency PTI on April 17, 2017 on their site with a title, "PHOTOS: Students clash with security forces in Kashmir". The image was captioned as, "injured student being shifted to hospital."
"Students clashed with security forces in several places in Kashmir valley on Monday during protests against the alleged 'highhandedness' of security forces at a college in Pulwama in south Kashmir," the article stated.
The same viral image was also published by Mid Day.
The hoax was first debunked by BOOM Bangla.
Claim : Image shows Karnatakas Hijab-girl Muskan Khan killed by traitors
Claimed By : Facebook Posts
Fact Check : False
