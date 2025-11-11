AI Video Of Man Claiming To Film Delhi Blast Viral As Real

An AI-generated video showing a man claiming to film the aftermath of the Delhi blast is being falsely shared on social media as real footage of the November 10, 2025 car explosion. The blast near Red Fort killed at least 12 people, prompting police to launch an investigation under anti-terror laws.

BOOM found that the video shows multiple signs of being AI-generated. Furthermore, it was shared by an Instagram account that identifies itself as an “AI Video Creator” and posts only AI-generated clips featuring the same face. The same account has also shared other synthetic videos and animations related to the Delhi blast.

The Claim

The Instagram reel (archived here) shows a man filming himself with smoke and sirens in the background, claiming a blast has occurred near Red Fort. The video, captioned “Delhi Blast 💥 Footage Captured by me too…”, was shared shortly after the explosion and is being circulated as genuine footage from the scene.

What We Found

BOOM reviewed the video and found several discrepancies suggesting it was artificially generated.

Visual Inconsistencies In Crowd And Faces: While some people in the background appear frozen, others are seen running in unrelated directions, creating inconsistent movement typical of AI-generated crowd composites. The man in the video shows over-smooth skin and uneven lighting, while several faces appear to blend unnaturally into the background, which shows clear signs of AI generation.









Posted by an AI creator account: The video was uploaded by an account going by the name Ishant Behl (archive), which describes itself as an “AI Video Creator.” A review of the profile shows it exclusively posts AI-generated videos featuring the same face and has shared other fabricated clips of the blast, including animations (link).







