Video From Punjab Shared As Attack On Sadhu In Bangladesh

A video showing a group of people assaulting a man dressed in saffron attire is being shared on social media with a false claim that it shows a Hindu monk being attacked in Bangladesh.

BOOM found that the video shows a man being beaten by locals at Tanda Urmar railway station in Punjab’s Hoshiarpur district on suspicion of being a child kidnapper

Bangladesh has witnessed fresh unrest after parliamentary elections were announced, and student leader Sharif Osman Hadi was assassinated. Several news outlets have also reported attacks on minority communities in recent days. The murder of Dipu Chandra Das was followed by another killing of Khokan Chandra Das on December 31, which sparked protests in different parts of India. Amid this backdrop, unrelated videos are being circulated online as attacks on Hindus in Bangladesh.

The Claim

A Facebook user shared the video with a Hindi caption that translates to, "No one is willing to take notice of the situation of Hindus in Bangladesh."

(Original Text in Hindi: बांग्लादेश में हिंदुओं की स्थिति कोई संज्ञान लेने को तैयार नही)

Click here to view the post and here for an archive.

What We Found: Video Is From Punjab's Hoshiarpur District

1. Video From Tanda Urmar Railway Station: We first broke the video into keyframes and ran a reverse image search on them. The search led us to an Instagram post from December 21, 2025. The video has a Hindi text overlaid on it that translates to, "Child kidnapper Baba stole a three-year-old boy, Tanda Railway Station."

We also came across a video uploaded on the same user’s account showing a reporter speaking about the incident in Punjabi. In the video, the reporter states that a man disguised as a monk was apprehended at Tanda railway station on suspicions of attempting to kidnap a child. The reporter further claims that the man had allegedly tried to pick up a child three to four days before the assault.

2. Suspicion Of Child Theft Lead To Assault: To verify the incident, BOOM reached out to Sunil Lakha, a local reporter from Punjab’s Hoshiarpur district. Lakha confirmed that the video is from Tanda Urmar railway station in Hoshiarpur and dates back to November 2025. According to him, the man was assaulted on the railway platform after being suspected of child theft.

The reporter further added that no child was recovered from the accused and no formal complaint was filed in connection with the incident.



