Deepfake Of Aditya Raj Kaul Saying Indian Army Officers Resigned Viral

A deepfake video of an NDTV news bulletin where the channel's senior executive editor, Aditya Raj Kaul appears to report about 15 Indian army officers resigning in 72 hours is viral as real.

In the video, Kaul further appears to claim extra judicial deployment of soldiers in Kashmir as a reason behind the resignations, specifically mentioning one Major Arshad Rahman Khan's letter.

BOOM found that no such news bulletin was aired by NDTV. Tests on multiple AI detector tools confirmed the audio is synthetic and has been generated using artificial intelligence.

The Claim

A user on Facebook posted the viral video with the caption, "Breaking: 15 Indian Army Officers have resigned in the past 10 days over extra judicial employments in Kashmir. These officers claim that they maybe tried for war crimes in the future for state sanctioned atrocities being committed."

Click here to see post, here for an archive.

What We Found

Original Clip: BOOM ran a related keyword search about Indian army officers including Major Arshad Rahman resigning but did not find any credible source corroborating the viral claim.

Our search led us to a video uploaded on NDTV's YouTube channel on November 17, 2025 where Kaul is similarly dressed and can be seen in a similar set up as the viral video. In the video, Kaul talks to Italian investigative journalist Francesca Marino about her book and Jaish-e-Mohammad's possible links to the Delhi blast from November 10. No mention of resignation of Indian army officers was made in their discussion.

2. Viral Video Is AI Generated: A close observation of the viral video reveals Kaul's lip movements are not in sync with the words spoken. Taking a cue, we tested the video on the AI detection tool Deepfake-o-meter developed by Media Forensics Lab, University at Buffalo, New York. The different parameters on the tool found a high probability of the video being AI generated.





For further confirmation, we tested the audio on Hiya Deepfake Voice Detector. The tool detected the audio as a deepfake with an authenticity score of 3 out of 100.







