Warning Bells: These States Have Rules For Christmas, New Year Gathering

The holiday season is here but with over 200 reported Omicron cases in India, the government has gone on a state of high alert. The Union Health Secretary wrote to the Chief Secretaries of States and Union Territories, asking them to be prepared for the worst. It said that Omicron was at least "three times more transmissible" than the Delta variant, and therefore "greater foresight, data analysis, dynamic decision-making, strict and prompt containment action" were required at the local and district levels.

Meanwhile, some states have imposed restrictions on gatherings.

Here are the guidelines.

Maharashtra

On December 18th, ahead of the upcoming festivals, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) had issued a set of fresh guidelines. The Municipal Commissioner Dr Iqbal Singh Chahal has appealed to citizens to avoid crowding and gatherings during this time, to avoid spread of the new Omicron variant.

What are the guidelines for Christmas and New Year's?

Only 50 per cent of the capacity will be allowed in closed and confined spaces.

In open spaces, 25 per cent of the capacity will be allowed.

The BMC has said that prior permission is now mandatory for any program or event to be attended by 200 or more people. As per a circular issued on December 20, permission of the local assistant municipal commissioner will be required for such programs or functions.



Only those who are fully vaccinated will be allowed in public spaces and public transport.

Full vaccination of individuals at these public spaces, establishments and events is mandatory.

Action will be taken against violators under the Indian Penal Code and the Epidemic Disease Act, and National Disaster Management Act.

Use of masks, social distancing, cleaning, and disinfection are a must at these places.

Also Read | Travelling From High-Risk Country To Maharashtra? What You Need To Know

When will they be in effect?



The order has come into force since December 20 and will remain applicable until further notice.

Delhi

Keeping the festive season in mind, the National Capital Region will see a ban on parties and gatherings during the festive season. As per a circular issued by the Delhi Government, District Magistrates will conduct a survey of areas in their jurisdiction and identify potential super spreader pockets like crowded market places.

What are the guidelines for Christmas and New Year's?

All social, political, religious, and festive gatherings have been banned in the National Capital Region (NCR).

Cinemas and theatres will continue to operate at 100 per cent capacity.

Assembly halls and auditoriums will function at 50 per cent capacity. Banquets will remain open for meetings and conferences, weddings, and exhibitions.

Delhi Metro will operate at 100 per cent capacity and a maximum of 30 standing passengers in each coach. Buses will operate at 100 per cent seating and 50 per cent standing capacity.

Schools will remain open under strict SOPs.

Attendance at weddings and funerals to be capped at 200 people.

When will they be in effect?

The restrictions will be applicable till December 31st and the intervening night of January 1st.

Karnataka

In a fresh order on December 21, Karnataka has placed curbs on public celebrations of New Year banning mass gatherings and DJ events. So far, no guidelines have been issued for Christmas gatherings.

Also Read | Travelling to Europe? Here's What You Need To Check

What are the guidelines for New Year's?



No parties or mass gatherings will be permitted.

Clubs and restaurants will be allowed to function at 50 per cent capacity only.

Celebrations will be allowed but no special events like DJ parties will take place.

Staff will need to be fully vaccinated.

No special parties or events will be permitted in apartment complexes.

When will they be in effect?

Between December 30th and January 2nd.

What about Christmas?

Prayers and mass inside churches will be held in adherence with Covid protocol.

Gujarat

What are the guidelines for New Year's?

Night curfew from 1 am to 5 am, has been imposed in eight cities including Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Gandhinagar, Surat, Jamnagar, Bhavnagar, Rajkot, and Junagadh.

Restaurants will remain open till midnight at 75 per cent capacity.

When will they be in effect?

The night curfew will remain in force till December 31.

Uttar Pradesh

What are the guidelines?

Check posts will be setup near bars and clubs to curb festive revelry on Christmas and New Year.

Additional police security will be deployed in areas that have clubs and bars.

Security at malls and crowded places will be tightened.

Midnight masses at churches will be restricted to invitees only.

Tamil Nadu

What are the guidelines?

Ban on social, cultural, and political events announced on November 30 will continue.

Events that have received necessary permission will be allowed.

Penalty to be imposed on Covid violators.

Entry to beaches will be banned on December 31 and January 1.

When will they be in effect?

The restrictions have been announced till December 31 so far.